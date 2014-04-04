Funko Kicks Off Marvel Year of the Shield With a Winter Soldier Pop Figure Exclusive

Following their Avengers Assemble and Avengers Victory Shawarma Series, Funko has embarked on yet another special Marvel-focused Pop figure lineup of exclusives dubbed "Year of the Shield". Funko notes that the series is designed to "celebrate heroes who wield shields to protect the innocent from villains whether they appear in the Marvel comics, movies, or both."

Bucky Barnes holding Cap's shield as the Winter Soldier in the 2014 Captain America: The Winter Soldier film kicks off the collection, which will eventually include 8 Pop figures. The figures will be released every other month, and all will be exclusive to Amazon. You can pre-order the Winter Solider Year of the Shield Pop figure right here on Amazon for $11.99 while it lasts. The release date for the figure set for May 15th - and don't forget that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is set to premiere on Disney+ on Friday, March 19th.

In other Funko news, a super-sized Fantastic Four Galactus Pop figure has finally been released! It's appropriately jumbo sized at 10-inches tall as opposed to the last Galactus Pop figure, which was inexplicably standard. It also includes a smaller Silver Surfer Pop figure that can be displayed in Galactus' hand or detached to display on its own. To top things off, the Galactus figure has a shiny metallic finish and a classic comics look.

Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth for $45.99. Note that the Pop is a Previews Exclusive, so it will be available at comics shops and specialty retailers in limited quantities. A sell out is inevitable on this one, so reserve it while you can. You won't be charged until it ships.

You can keep tabs on all of the latest Funko news right here.

