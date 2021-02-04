Funko Jumbo Galactus With Detachable Silver Surfer Exclusive Pop Figure is Live

The Funko Fair 2021 day dedicated to Marvel Pop figures was the most disappointing of the 10-day event. Things would have been much different if included this Fantastic Four Galactus Pop figure. For one thing, it's appropriately jumbo sized at 10-inches tall as opposed to the last Galactus Pop figure, which was inexplicably standard. It also includes a very rare feature for Pops - a detachable element. More specifically, it includes a smaller Silver Surfer Pop figure that can be displayed in Galactus' hand or detached to display on its own!

If that wasn't enough, the Galactus figure has a shiny metallic finish and a classic comics look. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth for $45.99. Note that the Pop is a Previews Exclusive, so it will be available at comics shops and specialty retailers in limited quantities. A sell out is inevitable on this one, so reserve it while you can. You won't be charged until it ships. When it does sell out, you'll have to grab it here on eBay with a markup.

In other PX Exclusive Funko Pop news, a new figure was recently added to their DC Comics Dark Nights series, and it comes from the pages of Dark Nights: Death Metal by Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo. Behold Death Metal Batman shredding on his flaming scythe guitar!

More specifically, the new Funko Pop appears to be based on the Dark Nights: Death Metal #1 variant cover by Doug Mahnke. It's so awesomely over-the-top that you can't help but love it. That said, pre-orders for the figure are live here at Entertainment Earth for $12.99 with shipping slated for April. Again, it's a PX Exclusive, so when they sell out they're gone for good.

