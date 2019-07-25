Steve “The Crocodile Hunter” Irwin Just Got a Funko Pop

Nearly 13 years after his tragic death, Steve “The Crocodile Hunter” Irwin continues to be an inspiration thanks to his work with animals, his conservation efforts, and his unbridled enthusiasm. His family continues that work at the Australia Zoo, and on the same day that his daughter Bindi got engaged and turned 21 (which will really make you feel old), Steve Irwin finally got a Funko Pop. Crikey!

Actually there are two The Crocodile Hunter Funko Pops – one with Steve holding a crocodile and a Chase version (1 /6 rarity) holding a turtle. Pre-orders are live right here with shipping slated for November. Note that the Australia Zoo is owned by Terri Irwin, so it’s a pretty safe bet that some of the proceeds from the sale and or licensing of this Pop figure will go towards their programs. The official image above seems to suggest as much.

From the official description:

“For more than a decade, The Crocodile Hunter captured the popular imagination, sharing his knowledge of and passion for animals with the world. Bring home the beloved conservationist, zookeeper and television personality in Pop! form.”

