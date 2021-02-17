Funko's Sonic the Hedgehog 30th Anniversary GITD Silver Exclusive Pop is Live

Sonic the Hedgehog turns 30 this year, but Funko got started early in September of 2020 with a collection of Pop figures in celebration of the milestone. However, the glow-in-the-dark Silver the Hedgehog Pop figure exclusive that was announced in the wave has only just been made available to pre-order here at Hot Topic with a release date set for March. This appears to be the first of many anniversary releases that Sonic fans have to look forward to. There's even a LEGO set on the way!

The complete Sonic the Hedgehog 30th anniversary Funko Pop wave includes a running classic Sonic figure and a Silver Sonic of the future figure in the standard lineup. Exclusives include a flocked (fuzzy) variant of classic Sonic the aforementioned GITD version of Silver Sonic. Pre-order info for all of these Pop figures can be found below.

Sonic the Hedgehog 30th Anniversary Running Sonic Pop! Vinyl Figure - See on Entertainment Earth

Sonic the Hedgehog 30th Anniversary Silver Pop! Vinyl Figure - See on Entertainment Earth

Sonic the Hedgehog 30th Anniversary Running Sonic Flocked Pop! Vinyl Figure - Funko Shop exclusive

Sonic the Hedgehog 30th Anniversary Silver GITD Pop! Vinyl Figure - Hot Topic exclusive

In other Sonic the Hedgehog 30th anniversary merch news, Dark Horse Books has unveiled the Sonic the Hedgehog Encyclo-speed-ia, which you can pre-order from Amazon now. According to the listing, the book will cover the series from the days of Sega Genesis through to the present, with in-depth looks at the characters and series lore.

