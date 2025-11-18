The 10 Most Dangerous Dinosaurs In All Seven Jurassic Park Movies

Ever since the original film in 1993, the Jurassic Park (turned Jurassic World) movies have done a good job of introducing new scaled antagonists to strike fear in the heart of the audience. After all, while the T. rex and the Velociraptor were iconic and terrifying the first time, that can’t last forever. Even if they’re still dangerous the viewer will grow tired of them. Even in The Lost World: Jurassic Park, which was basically just a retread of the first movie dinosaur-wise, they had already lost much of their appeal in spite of thrilling set-pieces like the raptors in the tall grass and the waterfall scene.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This has led to the films’ (greedier and more desperate) human characters going out of their way to craft dinosaurs that never existed. And, as one might expect, the goal is to renew interest in the park. So what do they focus on in crafting these new animals? Ferociousness, size, and other traits no dinosaur ever had before. As one might expect, those types of monstrosities rank high on the list of the most terrifying Jurassic Park dinosaurs. But are Indominus rex, Indoraptor, and Distortus rex truly the top three? Let’s find out.

10) Dilophosaurus

image courtesy of universal pictures

It may not be the biggest dinosaur on the island, but the Dilophosaurus has one advantage even the Velociraptor doesn’t have: the ability to spit venom. It spits that goop in your face, blinds you, then tears you to shreds.

One way they are similar to Velociraptors, though, is that they have no issue hunting in packs. This was seen in Jurassic World Dominion, when they pursue, catch up to, and kill Lewis Dodgson.

9) Allosaurus

image courtesy of universal pictures

The poor Allosaurus never got his due in the Jurassic movies. He’s essentially the perfect hybrid of a T. rex and a Velociraptor. It has the brute strength of the former and the speed of the latter.

But the toothed fella didn’t pop up until the Jurassic World movies, and by that point the real stars of the show were the brand new, manmade dinos. We do get to see it in action in the short film Battle at Big Rock, however, and it shows itself to be capable of destruction, even if it can also be fought a bit more easily than its bigger brethren.

8) Velociraptor

image courtesy of universal pictures

The Velociraptor is the most iconic of the Jurassic movie dinosaurs, and its a highly impressive species, but the others that rank above have assets that nonetheless allow them to best it. That said, the Velociraptor is the smartest of all the dinos.

The issue, of course, is that the Velociraptor is rather small. They know how to climb a gate and toy with their prey but at the end of the day they were also outwitted by two kids in a kitchen. You wouldn’t want to run across one, but there are deadlier dinosaurs in the saga.

7) Spinosaurus

image courtesy of universal pictures

Remember how the T. rex’s baby arms were a drawback for it? The Spinosaurus doesn’t have that issue. In fact, its long arms with thick claws are one of its main assets.

The Spinosaurus also stands about 20 feet tall and is, in all the other ways, the T. rex’s equal. We had this confirmed for us in her showcase movie: Jurassic Park III. In the first act of that film, she got into a brutal bash with the T. rex and walked away alive and hungry.

6) Indoraptor

image courtesy of universal pictures

After the pure power of the Indominus rex in Jurassic World the Indoraptor of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom felt like a bit of a step down. Even still, it’s an extremely formidable beast.

It’s not nearly as large as the Indominus, but the Indoraptor is still certainly larger than the average Velociraptor. It also has the opposable thumb possessed by the Indominus, which is advantageous in pursuit of its prey. It’s also smart enough to play dead when approached by a man who wants to yank its tooth out so it can then turn the tables.

5) Tyrannosaurus

image courtesy of universal pictures

Like the Velociraptor the Tyrannosaurus is the very definition of an iconic Jurassic Park dinosaur. And it’s feared for good reason, too, as she’s a killing machine.

The T. rex is 16 feet tall at the hips and 40 feet long with a long stride in case she needs to pursue fleeing prey. She can only see you if you move (at least in the movies, not true in real life), so that’s a downside, but if she’s up in your face what are the chances you’re not going to twitch or shiver? So why is the T. rex halfway down the list? For one, while she can run at an impressive speed, she can’t maintain that for a particularly long time. And two, those tiny little arms aren’t doing her any favors.

4) Giganotosaurus

image courtesy of universal pictures

The Giganotosaurus was the largest species of allosauroid so, in other words, it’s the bigger, meaner version of the aforementioned Allosaurus. It was also a hair larger than the Tyrannosaurus and the Spinosaurus, so it was a good choice for Jurassic World Dominion. It upped the stakes and didn’t go back to the well of manmade dinos the previous two films embraced. It’s just too bad Dominion was more focused on big bugs than this titan.

Weighing 18,000 pounds and extending 51 feet from snout to tail tip, it’s massive. Yet, even with its bulk, it’s quick. It does have the tiny arm problem suffered by the T. rex, but the good outweighs the bad for the Giganotosaurus.

3) Distortus rex

image courtesy of universal pictures

On one hand, the ghastly-looking mutant dinosaur Distortus rex doesn’t get enough screentime in Jurassic World Rebirth to really make a major impact. Even still, when it is on screen, we get the gist that it ranks pretty high among the beasts on the island.

It stands over 26 feet tall, it’s nearly 50 feet long, and weighs 20,000 pounds. It also has six limbs, consisting of two hind legs, two massive almost gorilla-like arms, and two smaller arms next to those big arms. Not to mention, because of those gorilla-like arms it isn’t just relying on its two legs like the T. rex, so it can give chase for a longer duration.

2) Mosasaurus

It was tough to know where to put the Mosasaurus. It would have been logical to put it at the number one spot, and it would have been logical to leave it off altogether.

To the former point, it weighs 22,000 pounds and is 100 feet long. On the other hand, if you’re not near the body of water it’s calling home, it may as well not even exist. That said, the Mosasaurus gets points for just how high it can leap from the water. For instance, when it snatches the man off the ladder leading up to a helicopter in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and when she flops up on land to scarf down the next entry here on our list.

1) Indominus rex

image courtesy of universal pictures

Yeah, there was no beating Jurassic World‘s Indominus rex. As Henry Wu said, she wasn’t bred but rather designed. People grew tired of seeing standard dinosaurs, so the greedy humans created the ultimate monster.

The Indominus is taller and lengthier than the T. rex, it’s fast, it has an intelligence level similar to that of the Velociraptor, and it can camouflage. The only thing that could make it more powerful would be if it could shoot lasers out of its eyes. It says a lot that the T. rex and Velociraptor could very well have lost their fight with the Indominus were it not for the Mosasaurus.