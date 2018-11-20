Cartoon Network Announces ‘Steven Universe’ Return

Steven Universe has been off the air since July but that is about to change. Cartoon Network has finally announced the return of the Crystal Gems to TV, and it’s happening sooner than you probably thought.

This week, Cartoon Network revealed a full slate of winter programming that includes holiday episodes of shows like The Powerpuff Girls, Unikitty!, and We Bare Bears, in addition to a new five-episode arc for Steven Universe. The new editions of Steven Universe will air on five consecutive Mondays, beginning on December 17th.

The new arc will be titled Steven Universe: Diamond Days and it begins with the premiere episode “Legs From Here to Homeworld.” The episode was shown earlier this year at San Diego Comic-Con and sees Steven return home after the groundbreaking wedding between Ruby and Sapphire. The event will conclude in January with an hour-long special, “Steven Universe: Battle of Heart and Mind.”

*EXTERNAL SCREAMING* Steven and the Crystal Gems head to space for Steven Universe: Diamond Days 🚀 💎 New episodes weekly, starting December 17 at 7:30p ET! 💫#StevenUniverse #DiamondDays #WhiteDiamond pic.twitter.com/Wo2p1fFkKj — Cartoon Network (@cartoonnetwork) November 19, 2018

Steven Universe: Diamond Days will contain five brand new original songs that will each be released the day after they air during their episode.

In addition to the details about the overall arc, Cartoon Network unveiled the descriptions and titles for each of the five new Steven Universe episodes.

Monday, Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m. (ET/PT)

“Legs From Here to Homeworld”

Steven travels to visit family.

Monday, Dec. 24 at 7:30 p.m. (ET/PT)

“Familiar”

With many changes going on in his life, Steven tries to find his place in the world.

Monday, Dec. 31 at 7:30 p.m. (ET/PT)

“Together Alone”

Steven throws a party to bring his family together.

Monday, Jan. 7 at 7:30 p.m. (ET/PT)

“Escapism”

Steven uses his psychic powers to find help.

Monday, Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. (ET/PT)

“Steven Universe: Battle of Heart and Mind”

Steven faces his biggest challenge yet.

Are you excited for Steven Universe to return from its hiatus? What do you think will be in store for the Crystal Gems when they come back to TV? Let us know your theories in the comments below!

Steven Universe returns on Monday, December 17th at 7:30 p.m. on Cartoon Network.