Travel Channel Airing Special Chronicling Storm Area 51 Event

In one of the weirdest instances of fan campaigns, one group of brave individuals used Facebook to amass more than two million users who claim they are willing to raid Area 51, relying on their numbers being too great to face legal ramifications, with the Travel Channel confirming they will be broadcasting the event in Storming Area 51, addition to documenting Alienstock. The event has undergone a surprising number of twists and turns, earning worldwide attention, though not all of it positive, with various law enforcement agencies discouraging people from storming a military facility for any reason. The Travel Channel’s upcoming broadcast on Sunday, September 29th at 10 p.m. ET will likely shed insight into the bizarre ordeal.

Per press release, “Last month, the Internet went in full meltdown mode when it was announced that a big event was planned to infiltrate Area 51, the top-secret military installation long-rumored to hold alien secrets. Days later, it morphed into a big alien-themed festival Alienstock, hosted by the small town of Rachel, Nevada on September 20th-22nd, 2019 to celebrate and congregate around all things alien and alien conspiracy. And now, earlier this week, the festival organizers are at odds on what is really going to happen this weekend with two million Facebook fans pledged to invade this remote locale and many logistics still not yet announced. Then, the original organizer of the event announced a rival event to be held in Las Vegas. Confused yet?”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Travel Channel has greenlit a new special instamentary (airing Sunday, September 29th at 10 p.m. ET) to document alien enthusiasts The UFO Bros (Joe and Emmett Hayes) as they pack up their RV and road trip from Northern California to Nevada to explore all things Area 51. The real-life brothers will take a hard look at the history, mystery and of wonder of Area 51, meet all the colorful characters and various experts on UFOs, and immerse themselves in quirky alien experiences as they roll into the dusty destination two hours outside of Las Vegas. Will the event be more like iconic Woodstock or more like the doomed Fyre Festival?”

“Travel Channel has also announced that the network will produce on the ground, live digital coverage from the Rachel, Nevada event on Facebook Live hosted by veteran of live paranormal experiences James McDaniel. The series of Facebook Lives (facebook.com/travelchannel) will take fans right into the center of the action as fans will be able to watch the event throughout the day on September 20th.”

In addition to the UFO Bros, the special will feature the following talent:

Jeremy Corbell, noted filmmaker who talks about reverse-engineered alien technology

Greg Eghigian, a Penn State professor who teaches aliens in pop culture

Earl Anderson, investigator from Mutual UFO Network (MUFON), who shares some mysterious aviation videos

Shawn Johnson, an eye witness to the infamous “black triangle” story, and*??

Rick Doty, a former government employee who claims the US has alien technology from a UFO and has himself seen an otherworldly lifeform on the Area 51 property

“The event surrounding Storming Area 51 is one of the most talked-about experiences this year and, of course, Travel Channel will be there for our unique perspective on the that moment and its fascinating history through the lens of our alien experts, The UFO Bros,” Matt Butler, general manager of the Travel Channel, shared in a statement. “We can’t wait to share their enthusiasm for all things alien as they bring our audience along for this once-in-a-lifetime road trip to the ultimate alien community celebration.”

Tune in to Storming Area 51 on Sunday, September 29th at 10 p.m. ET.