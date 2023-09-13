Stranger Things Director Says Season 5 Is as Big as Most Blockbuster Movies

The final season of Stranger Things is going to be as massive a production as you'll see on TV.

As difficult as it may be to believe, Stranger Things is almost over. The upcoming fifth season of the hit sci-fi series will officially be its last, wrapping up the story and concluding the most popular tale Netflix has ever told. The show has, understandably, gotten bigger and bigger with each season, a trend that will definitely continue with its final installment. According to Shawn Levy, a longtime director for the series, Stranger Things 5 will be as big (if not bigger) than most major movies.

Speaking to Total Film magazine, Levy opened up about Stranger Things 5, which is currently on a production hiatus due to the ongoing strikes. The Season 4 finale sets up a massive war with the villainous Vecna, who opened a portal between Hawkins, Indiana and the Upside Down. The stage is set for an absolutely enormous final run of episodes.

"There's no way to be contiguous with Season 4, and not, frankly, expand scale and depth," Levy explained. "It's major, major, cinematic storytelling that happens to be called a TV series. Stranger Things 5 is as big as any of the biggest movies that we see."

Stranger Things Ending "Won't Be Easy"

While there is a lot of anticipation leading up to the final season of Stranger Things, it's definitely going to be a bittersweet affair. That goes double to those who have worked on the show for the last several years. While speaking to Women's Wear Daily, Stranger Things star Joe Keery opened up about the conflicting feelings that come with closing out Stranger Things.

"It does feel like it's time. It won't be easy for it to end," Keery explained. "I mean, I owe my whole career to being on that show and all the opportunities that I had since are because of that show."

He added, "So it's very convoluted. There's a sense of relief, there's a sense of sadness. I guess my goal is to just really soak it up as much as I can while we're doing it, and not take any of it for granted because it's been an amazing ride with such great people. And then once it's done, move forward and try to just hold on to the joy that we had when we were making it….Everything has a beginning and the middle and an end. It'll be nice to have the end of this too."

Are you looking forward to seeing Stranger Things' final season on Netflix? Let us know in the comments!