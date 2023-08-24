Stranger Things Season 5 Director Teases Awesome Final Episodes

Part of what has made Stranger Things such a success with its first four seasons is how it utilizes returning directors to helm key episodes, given their familiarity with the material, while the upcoming final season of the series will be adding 10 Cloverfield Lane and Prey director Dan Trachtenberg into the mix. While production on the series is on hiatus due to the writers' and actors' strikes, Trachtenberg recently revealed he has read the script for his episode and makes some bold promises about the final season. Were the series to resume filming later this year, it still likely won't land on Netflix until 2025.

"I have read my episode, and I had been prepping the episode before the strike. I can tell you that it's awesome," Trachtenberg shared with Variety. "I haven't really done an episode of a TV show. I've stuck to doing pilots and movies, but Stranger Things is a laser into my heart. The Duffer brothers are incredible, and we have so much in common. With this being the last season and hearing a little bit about what could be an episode I could do, I got excited."

He added, "I don't think Stranger Things falls into a category of television seasons like Game of Thrones where the pilot is cool, slows down, and the last two episodes are the big battle. I can tell you, and pointing to other seasons, there is rock and roll throughout the entire season."

The final season doesn't seem to only be leaning into bombast, as star David Harbour recently shared that the final season will also be "moving."

"Before the strike, we were sent scripts. They're terrific, as per usual. They continue to outdo themselves, these currently-on-strikes writers, called the Duffer brothers. It's a hell of an undertaking, too. The set pieces and the things in the scripts that we saw are bigger than anything we've done in the past," Harbour shared with the Happy Sad Confused podcast. "You gotta imagine where it starts, after where Season 4 ended, you watch us on that hill looking at the ash and the smoke, fires. And we're gonna start somewhere after that, so you gotta imagine that the world is a different place. It's great, it'll take a while to shoot, which'll be tough, since we can't get started yet, but it is what it is."

He added, "I'm excited to go back, I'm excited to wrap it up in a bold, amazing way. I'm excited to really swing with this character, because you know that they're gonna pay off these O.G. characters -- Eleven, Hopper, Joyce, Will, Mike -- they're gonna pay them off in big ways because they've lived with you for the past eight years."

