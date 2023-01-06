Stranger Things 5 Star Sadie Sink Teases "Emotional" Ending

Netflix has begun writing the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, and things seem like it's going to be a wild ride. Stranger Things outdid itself with Season 4 of the series with a lot of tragic deaths as well as a main character being severely injured. With season 5 about to begin filming, it's sure to be emotional for the cast and crew. Now, one major cast member has revealed how they feel going into the final season. During a recent appearance on Today, Stranger Things star Sadie Sink revealed that "it's gonna be emotional, I'm sure" when asked about the end of the series. She even went into detail about her emotions going into filming.

"It's going to be awful. It's going to be horrible," Sink told Today. "These kids, this entire cast and crew, this is like — I mean, it's family. People say it all the time, but I genuinely mean it. And to think that we have to kind of say goodbye to that security and knowing that we won't be seeing each other for another season," she adds, "it's scary and sad, but I think it's exciting to move on to the next chapter."

Stranger Things co-creators Ross and Matt Duffer recently revealed that their pitch for their yet-to-be-filmed fifth season was a tear jerker. While we'll probably still have to wait a while to see the fifth season, a new interview with the Stranger Things co-creators reveals that it will be pretty emotional. As Ross previously told The Wrap, he and his brother Matt's pitch for the final season left Netflix executives crying.

"Listen. It's our process but it's just like, we really just try to focus on one season at a time," Duffer explained. "We do have an outline for season 5 and we pitched it to Netflix and they really responded well to it. I mean, it was hard. It's the end of the story. I saw executives crying who I've never seen cry before and it was wild. And it's not just to do with the story, just the fact that it's like, Oh my God, this thing that has defined so many of our lives, these Netflix people who has been with us from the beginning, seven years now, and it's hard to imagine the journey coming to an end."

Stranger Things season 4 was split into two different parts. With the first 7 episodes streaming on Netflix in June and was followed by two additional episodes in July. Following Season 4, the streaming service has announced that Season 5 will be the final installment of Stranger Things.

Shawn Levy and The Duffer Bros return to direct a majority of Stranger Things season 4, with the original cast returning. Not much is currently known about the plot of the season, but if the trailer is any indicator, we're in for a wild ride. The series stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Cara Buono, Brett Gelman, Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco, and Jamie Bower.

