Stranger Things Creators Just Shot Down Rumored Spinoff (And It’s Probably For The Best)

Now that the dust is starting to settle around the finale of Netflix’s Stranger Things, fans are starting to dive into all of the small details and moments throughout season 5, and that’s especially true of the two-hour series finale. Stranger Things creators Ross and Matt Duffer have also started to break down those details and a number of behind-the-scenes elements, and while they have been vague regarding the various spinoffs in development, there is one spinoff that they’ve completely shot down.

In an interview with Collider, The Duffer Brothers were asked about including the reference to Montauk in Jim Hopper’s proposal scene with Joyce Byers. Matt revealed that it was a Ross idea, but that there isn’t an actual Montauk spinoff in the works or planned. “Ross wanted to put the Montauk thing in, and this is what I didn’t want to happen, is people thinking that there’s going to be a spin-off in Montauk. No, but I actually think it’s really cute. I’m glad we have it. But no, there’s no spin-off. This is the end of the story of these characters, right?”

The Duffer Brothers Reveal What Montauk Is Actually Referencing

STRANGER THINGS: SEASON 5. (L to R) Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers and David Harbour as Jim Hopper in Stranger Things: Season 5. Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2025

It didn’t take long for fans to look at the mention of Montauk as a possible nod to spinoff plans, especially since it was also tied to an inside joke from the show’s creation. The show was originally set in Montauk and not Hawkins, so seeing Hopper reference getting a job there is a fun nod to the original plans within the more important context of Hopper and Joyce getting a truly new beginning.

“We knew they had to have their final date at Enzo’s. That final scene with them had been planned for quite some time. It’s very difficult what Hopper went through, especially with Eleven, and we liked the idea of him and Joyce having an opportunity to start a new chapter in their lives,” Matt Duffer told Tudum. “David [Harbour] liked the idea of sort of a Dickensian ending for those characters. More than I would say is typical, we really talked a lot with all the actors to make sure they were content with where their characters ended up. That was important to us.”

“And, of course, we did the Montauk shout-out [where Hopper has a job offer] because the show was originally going to be set in Montauk. It felt like a nice little wink to the superfans of the show who were aware of that nugget,” Ross Duffer said.

While Montauk isn’t happening, there are two spinoffs in development, including Stranger Things: Tales from ’85 and an untitled spinoff focusing on the rock from the Abyss shown in season 5. Tales from ’85 is an animated project set between seasons 2 and 3, while the untitled project is going to have a new mythology and story built around it that isn’t really related to the kids or the Mind Flayer. As for Montauk, it’s probably for the best that the spinoff isn’t a possibility. The show leaves our favorite characters in mostly hopeful places, and while it might be fun to see what Hopper and Joyce are up to down the road, it’s not necessarily something you could build an entire show around without the other characters and elements from the main series. At least we have the other spinoffs to look forward to though, and there’s always a chance we get a new generation of characters in a potential Stranger Things series down the line.

Stranger Things season 5 is now streaming on Netflix.

