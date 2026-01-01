Stranger Things Star Teases Return for Another It Project After Welcome to Derry

Stranger Things‘ series finale has finally arrived, bringing one of the most beloved series of the streaming era to a close. Now the attention turns towards the future of the franchise as well as the future of its stellar cast, and while we’ll have to wait and see what happens for many of them, there is one star who has teased a big return for another It project after It: Welcome to Derry, and we can’t wait.

Season one of It: Welcome to Derry included a surprising moment that featured a missing poster of Richie Tozier being shown to his future mother, Margaret Tozier. Richie Tozier was played in the original It remake by Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard, and his face was featured on the poster. That tease looks to be leading somewhere big as well, as in a new interview with ScreenRant, Wolfhard was asked if he knew his character was going to appear in It: Welcome to Derry, and Wolfhard teased that even bigger things are happening.

“I knew that years ago, actually. When they first started thinking about that show, it was probably 2021. Barbara and Andy Muschietti both told me, ‘You’re involved.’ Yeah, I’m connected. I think there’s something else that will come up eventually that I’m excited for people to see,” Wolfhard said.

When Could Finn Wolfhard Return to the It Franchise?

It: Return to Derry is actually a prequel series to both It and It: Chapter Two, but as the series has delved into, Pennywise doesn’t have those same linear constraints regarding time. That leads to the aforementioned reveal by Pennywise to Marge, as Pennywise shows he is aware that Richie and his friends will finally kill him in the future, which is why he is looking to eliminate that future by his action here.

That’s really the key here, as due to Pennywise’s omnipresence, perhaps there is also a way to have Pennywise and Richie confront each other once more in some form or fashion. Richie can’t just appear in different times and places, but if Pennywise is trying to eliminate things before they happen, perhaps there’s a way that he will end up confronting Wolfhard’s Richie at some other point in the timeline.

There’s also the possibility that Wolfhard returns to the franchise in a project set further on in the timeline, which would take place after It: Chapter Two. Richie was one of the surviving characters in Chapter Two and could return for another chapter in the franchise, and while Pennywise is technically dead at that point, it’s certain that the team behind the series can find some way to make that collision happen.

It: Welcome to Derry is available to stream on HBO Max.

