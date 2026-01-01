Stranger Things Fans Have Mixed Feelings About the Series Finale (But There’s One Thing They All Agree On)

After five seasons, Stranger Things ended its run on Wednesday. The wildly popular Netflix series’ conclusion was perhaps some of the most eagerly anticipated television of 2025, but the journey to the end had left fans with mixed feelings. Up until the final episode, “Chapter Eight: The Rightside Up,” fan reaction to the final season had been pretty mixed and now, with the last chapter in the rearview, those mixed reactions remain.

As it turns out, fans are divided on how things wrapped up for Stranger Things. For some, the finale made up for an otherwise lackluster season and the series “landed the plane” with those final moments. For others, the whole thing didn’t quite live up to the hype. However, no matter the overall opinion there was one thing that fans largely agreed on: the soundtrack for the end was great.

Some Stranger Things Fans Felt Like the Ending Was the Big Event They’d Been Waiting For

For a good number of fans on social media, the finale ended up genuinely living up to the hype. Characters they had hoped would survive did indeed make it out alive and overall, everything came together. For some, the scope of things felt big in the best way, with some even comparing the event to being akin to watching Avengers: Endgame.

Stranger Things 5 finale felt more like an avengers movie than stranger things 😭. Literally no one died. Felt rushed but concludes a lot of the characters arcs well 6/10 #StrangersThings5 #StrangerThings — Your dad (@Ravioli_Hunter) January 1, 2026

Stranger Things 5: The Finale….It was awesome! The story and its flow was beautiful and emotional. Great ending to the entire series and the cast. Now it makes me want to see Stranger Things: The First Shadow…Someday when I have the time and money to travel and see it. — The OSU Superhero (@TheOSUSuperhero) January 1, 2026

Stranger Things 5 (2025)- just watched the finale and it kinda save the whole season for me ngl. I really loved that and felt it tied everything up beautifully!! 10/10 it was really good pic.twitter.com/Jsp70Q9BL2 — adam*ᗢ ✪ (@theewinterwitch) January 1, 2026

Others Felt Like The Whole Thing Was A Let Down

While some fans really felt like the finale did a great job, there were others that fully disagreed. For some, the ending was not only bad for the series, but one of the worst television finales of all time. Some even claimed that the Stranger Things finale was worse than the highly divisive Game of Thrones finale. Others didn’t quite go that far but weren’t exactly thrilled or wowed either.

Stranger Things 5 had one of the weakest series finales I have ever seen in my life



worse than GOT 🥲 — 𝐏r𝐨f𝐞s𝐬o𝐫 𝐏i𝐜k𝐬 👨‍🔬🟩 (@nazeaster) January 1, 2026

Yeah I absolutely did not like stranger things 5 ending 🧍🏼‍♀️ — ☆Insomnia is kicking my ass☆ (@kingx_xgaby) January 1, 2026

nah I’m not sorry to say this but this finale episode of stranger things 5 was 2 hours long and nothing good happened, yeah Eleven died¿? But the actors were so fucking bad at acting that It didn’t make me cry not even a bit, actors didn’t transferred those feelings — ✮ (@urssincerelylou) January 1, 2026

Everyone Agrees On The Music

However, while reactions to the finale itself are mixed, there is one thing that fans were on the same page about: the music. The episode featured some incredible needle drops — including the use of not one but two Prince songs in the episode. The episode also featured songs from Fleetwood Mac and David Bowie. The Prince songs in particularly had fans reacting given that was a huge get for Stranger Things, especially for “Purple Rain” — a song Prince’s estate doesn’t generally allow to be licensed.

Prince 💜 a l'últim capítol #StrangerThings5

Si ja estava plorant han aconseguit guanyar-se el meu cor del tot! Quin gran final! 🙌🏻

Quina manera tan bona de tancar aquesta sèrie.

Gràcies #dufferbrothers

4:48h Ara a veure qui és capaç d'anar-se'n a dormir… pic.twitter.com/GlWTobYjOV — sandra rego (@piesnegros) January 1, 2026

After watching Stranger Things I can’t hear “purple rain” by Prince without thinking about El and Mike 😭 — Sam Rodriguez 👻 (@fashionablysam7) January 1, 2026

Pretty awesome that Stranger Things was able to play songs from the major three pop stars of the 80s: Madonna, Michael Jackson and ended with Prince. I’ll give The Duffers Brothers credit to that hahaha. — Eddie Lara (@edsterrock) January 1, 2026

