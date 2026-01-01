Stranger Things Fans Have Mixed Feelings About the Series Finale (But There’s One Thing They All Agree On)

After five seasons, Stranger Things ended its run on Wednesday. The wildly popular Netflix series’ conclusion was perhaps some of the most eagerly anticipated television of 2025, but the journey to the end had left fans with mixed feelings. Up until the final episode, “Chapter Eight: The Rightside Up,” fan reaction to the final season had been pretty mixed and now, with the last chapter in the rearview, those mixed reactions remain.
Videos by ComicBook.com
As it turns out, fans are divided on how things wrapped up for Stranger Things. For some, the finale made up for an otherwise lackluster season and the series “landed the plane” with those final moments. For others, the whole thing didn’t quite live up to the hype. However, no matter the overall opinion there was one thing that fans largely agreed on: the soundtrack for the end was great.
Some Stranger Things Fans Felt Like the Ending Was the Big Event They’d Been Waiting For
For a good number of fans on social media, the finale ended up genuinely living up to the hype. Characters they had hoped would survive did indeed make it out alive and overall, everything came together. For some, the scope of things felt big in the best way, with some even comparing the event to being akin to watching Avengers: Endgame.
Others Felt Like The Whole Thing Was A Let Down
While some fans really felt like the finale did a great job, there were others that fully disagreed. For some, the ending was not only bad for the series, but one of the worst television finales of all time. Some even claimed that the Stranger Things finale was worse than the highly divisive Game of Thrones finale. Others didn’t quite go that far but weren’t exactly thrilled or wowed either.
Everyone Agrees On The Music
However, while reactions to the finale itself are mixed, there is one thing that fans were on the same page about: the music. The episode featured some incredible needle drops — including the use of not one but two Prince songs in the episode. The episode also featured songs from Fleetwood Mac and David Bowie. The Prince songs in particularly had fans reacting given that was a huge get for Stranger Things, especially for “Purple Rain” — a song Prince’s estate doesn’t generally allow to be licensed.
What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!