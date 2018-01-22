‘Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard Had To Skip SAG Awards Due To Having The Flu

Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard was forced to miss the SAG Awards because of illness.

Teen cast mates Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Noah Schnapp (Will), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas) and newcomer Sadie Sink (Max) reunited on the SAG Awards red carpet Sunday night, with Wolfhard wishing the crew a “wonderful time.”

I had flu and I couldn’t get to the sags on time! Hope everyone has a wonderful time! Root for us! — Finn Wolfhard (@FinnSkata) January 21, 2018

Co-stars Natalia Dyer (Nancy), Joe Keery (Steve) and Dacre Montgomery (Billy) also made appearances.

The fan-favorite Netflix original series is nominated in four categories, with stars Bobby Brown and David Harbour in the running for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series and Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series (Harbour), Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series.

Stranger Things received another nomination for Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series and Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, where it competes against Game of Thrones, The Crown, The Handmaid’s Tale and This Is Us.

The Outstanding Performance in a Drama Series trophies were ultimately rewarded to Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us) and Claire Foy (The Crown).

15-year-old Matarazzo and 13-year-old Schnapp’s red carpet walk saw the teens open up about their craziest fan experiences — including the adult male who followed Schnapp into a bathroom and requested a picture while the actor was at the urinal.

Earlier this month, Harbour was awarded the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Hawkins, Indiana police chief Jim Hopper.

Harbour thanked his Stranger Things co-star Brown, who he called “gifted” and “incomparable.”

The cast is expected to reunite for Stranger Things 3, expected to premiere on Netflix sometime in 2019.

Details are being kept under wraps for now — even the cast are in the dark about which direction the season will take — but the season will feature a time jump, made necessary by the progressing ages of its young stars.

Season 3 will continue to expand the world of Stranger Things and could take the action outside of Hawkins, Indiana.

Both seasons of Stranger Things are available for streaming on Netflix.