Stranger Things Star Teases "Astonishing" Season 4 Finale

The fourth season of Stranger Things has been breaking records left and right for Netflix since its debut on May 27th, but it still isn't over just year. The super-sized installment of the hit streaming series still has two episodes to go, though those two episodes will total around four hours of footage. Fans have been anxiously awaiting those final episodes, which will be released on July 1st, and the wait has only become more difficult as the cast and crew tease such incredible (and potentially devastating) things on the way.

There has already been talk of the final two Stranger Things 4 episodes bringing some heartbreak to fans, but there should also be a lot of excitement and action packed in there as well. Joseph Quinn, who plays Season 4 breakout character Eddie Munson, recently spoke with The Guardian and called the upcoming finale "astonishing."

"The thing is, they've got my family tied up somewhere and if I spoil anything, I'll never see them again," Quinn joked. "No, I can say there's a guitar scene and that the scale and ambition are astonishing. All the seeds that have been planted bear fruit and it's just carnage. You know the finale is two-and-a-half hours, right? Ending with this monster, feature-length episode is so bold."

Of course, fans will likely go into the final episodes fearing for the life of Eddie Munson. The last two seasons of Stranger Things saw newer characters represent the most impactful deaths. Sean Astin's Bob was killed at the end of Season 2, while Dacre Montgomery's Billy died in the Season 3 finale. That kind of pattern doesn't necessarily bode well for Eddie.

That said, Joseph Quinn sounds like he's ready for a return in the fifth and final season of Stranger Things. We don't know what will happen in the Stranger Things 4 finale, but Quinn does, and he's hopeful about reprising his role anyway.

"I'll be furious if they don't bring me back," Quinn said with a laugh when he was asked about returning for Season 5. "I'd love to, if they'll have me."

What did you think of Stranger Things 4? Are you looking forward to the final episodes arriving in a couple of weeks? Let us know in the comments!