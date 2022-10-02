Stranger Things Star Noah Schnapp Involved in Another Social Media Snafu

Netflix released the penultimate season of Stranger Things and it was pretty amazing compared to what happened in previous seasons. We saw the origin of what gave Eleven her powers which connects to who Vecna is as well as who was responsible for the events that happened in the series. We also saw exactly who was responsible for what happened to Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) during the first two seasons. The actor behind Will Byers has been in the news a lot lately for revealing DM from Doja Cat and now he's in the social media hot seat again. The Bachelor's Hannah Goodwin did the reverse to Schnapp, revealing DM's between the two.

Goodwin tweeted "@Noah Schnapp I got a bone to pick with u!!!," the Stranger Things star. "I opened Instagram, and I said 'Yo, who just slid in my DMs?' and it is Noah Schnapp. He said, 'Hey, my best friend is obsessed with you. It's her birthday, could you make her a birthday video saying hi?'"

Stranger Things co-creators Ross and Matt Duffer recently revealed that their pitch for their yet-to-be-filmed fifth season was a tear jerker. While we'll probably still have to wait a while to see the fifth season, a new interview with the Stranger Things co-creators reveals that it will be pretty emotional. As Ross previously told The Wrap, he and his brother Matt's pitch for the final season left Netflix executives crying.

"Listen. It's our process but it's just like, we really just try to focus on one season at a time," Duffer explained. "We do have an outline for season 5 and we pitched it to Netflix and they really responded well to it. I mean, it was hard. It's the end of the story. I saw executives crying who I've never seen cry before and it was wild. And it's not just to do with the story, just the fact that it's like, Oh my God, this thing that has defined so many of our lives, these Netflix people who has been with us from the beginning, seven years now, and it's hard to imagine the journey coming to an end."

Stranger Things season 4 was split into two different parts. With the first 7 episodes streaming on Netflix in June and was followed by two additional episodes in July. Following Season 4, the streaming service has announced that Season 5 will be the final installment of Stranger Things.

Shawn Levy and The Duffer Bros return to direct a majority of Stranger Things season 4, with the original cast returning. Not much is currently known about the plot of the season, but if the trailer is any indicator, we're in for a wild ride. The series stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Cara Buono, Brett Gelman, Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco, and Jamie Bower.

