Succession Star Teases Kendall Roy Goes Full Game of Thrones With "Dracarys Moment" in Series Finale

The series finale of Succession is just a matter of days away, and the possibilities for how the HBO series could finish are essentially endless. The series has been setting up a major conflict for the Roy siblings, and it sounds like that is culminating in a fiery mentality for one of them. On HBO's official Succession podcast, star Jeremy Strong teased that his character, Kendall Roy, is going into the series finale akin in to the "Dracarys" blaze of glory in Game of Thrones.

"It's kind of like a Dracarys moment for Kendall," Strong explained. "Starting from the end of episode six, really, I think he can see the endgame. A lot of things happen in the ninth episode. Him feeling blamed for the election and his culpability in making this kind of Faustian bargain, really, he's compromised himself utterly, and he knows it. I think he's in turmoil. The real moral jeopardy that we see in the previous episode. But Rava calling him on that and taking the kids out of the city, and then Jess also defecting."

"In a way, his assistant Jess, I mean she's such a fantastic character and Juliana Canfield is a brilliant actor, and I love that they gave her this great scene," Strong continued. "But she is in a sense one of the only people that Kendall has left. Everyone else is gone. Shiv has a relationship with Tom; other characters we see in relationship with people. And Jess is sort of the one place that Kendall feels safe, so for it to come from there is a real mortal wound for Kendall. He keeps pressing on, but he's really, I think, unseated by that a bit, which only sharpens his need to get what he wants. So I think he's just doubling down."

Why is Succession ending?

In an interview last month, series creator Jesse Armstrong corroborated comments some of the series' stars had hinted that Season 4 could be the final run for the series. Season 4 is just over a month away from debuting on HBO.

"We could have said it as soon as I sort of decided, almost when we were writing it, which I think would be weird and perverse," Armstrong explained. "We could have said it at the end of the season. I quite like that idea, creatively, because then the audience is just able to enjoy everything as it comes, without trying to figure things out, or perceiving things in a certain way once they know it's the final season. But, also, the countervailing thought is that we don't hide the ball very much on the show. I feel a responsibility to the viewership, and I personally wouldn't like the feeling of, "Oh, that's it. guys. That was the end." I wouldn't like that in a show. I think I would like to know it is coming to an end. And, also, there's a bunch of prosaic things, like it might be weird for me and the cast as we do interviews. It's pretty definitively the end, so then it just might be uncomfortable having to sort of dissemble like a politician for ages about it. Hopefully, the show is against bullshit, and I wouldn't like to be bullshitting anyone when I was talking about it."

The fourth and final season of Succession airs Sundays on HBO.