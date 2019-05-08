Game of Thrones: What Does Dracarys Mean?

The final word of last week’s Game of Thrones episode could take on a whole new meaning in the last two episodes of the HBO series. In last Sunday’s episode, “The Last of the Starks,” Euron Greyjoy ambushes Daenerys Targaryen’s fleet and takes Missandei, one of Dany’s oldest friends and most loyal advisors, hostage. While Dany and Tyrion attempt to negotiate with Cersei into surrendering King’s Landing without a fight, Cersei instead orders Missandei’s execution. Before she dies, Missandei is given a chance to say her final words and tells Dany “Dracarys.” After Missandei is beheaded, Dany walks away with intense fury in her eyes.

So what does “Dracarys” mean? It’s High Valyrian for “Dragonfire,” and it’s what Dany says to her dragons before they light up everything in their path. Missandei has seen Dany shout “Dracarys” countless times before roasting her foes, including her old masters. To Dany, the meaning is clear — Missandei wants Dany to burn Cersei and Euron Greyjoy alive, even at the cost of King’s Landing.

While Dany has never been known for her patience, Cersei has packed King’s Landing and the Red Keep with innocent civilians, likely in an attempt to dissuade Dany from attacking with her dragons. However, many of Dany’s advisors are worried that she’ll attempt to burn down King’s Landing anyways, mirroring what her father attempted to do in the final days of the War of the Usurper. Faced with Robert Baratheon marching towards King’s Landing, Aerys Targaryen (Dany’s father, also known as the Mad King) attempted to burn the entire city down with Wildfire before he was killed by Jaime Lannister. We’ll have to see if Dany achieves what her father could not, or if someone will talk her out of it before it’s too late.

Game of Thrones‘ final season is currently airing in HBO every Sunday night. At the time of writing, two episodes remain.

