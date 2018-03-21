‘Suicide Squad’ Star Cast in Amazon’s ‘The Boys’

One of the members of DC’s Suicide Squad is making the move to comics television, as Karen Fukuhara is joining Amazon’s The Boys.

According to a new report from Deadline, Fukuhara has been cast in a series regular role on the Amazon straight-to-series suphero drama. The Boys is based on the comic book by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, created for television by Supernatural and Timeless creator Eric Kripke.

The series examines the dark side of superhero life with many of the heroes in this world having embraced the dangerous side of celebrity and fame. The Boys are a goup of vigilantes who aim to take down corrupt superheroes with utilizing street tactics and fighting dirty.

Fukuhara is set to play an assassin named Female, who becomes one of the greatest mysteries of the show. When she is first found by The Boys she’s savage, she doesn’t speak, and they have no idea where she came from. Her relationship with Frenchie ends up showing her what it means to be a human being.

The Suicide Squad star joins an already stellar cast that the series has put together, including the likes of Jack Quaid, Jesse T. Usher, Erin Moriarty, Anthony Starr, Dominique McElligott, Chace Crawford, and Nathan Mitchell.

Preacher creators Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg will be directing, in addition to serving as executive producers alongside Kripke, who was named showrunner.

The Boys has been in line for a TV adaptation for some time. Anchorman director Adam McKay first developed the comedy as a film in 2010. He shopped it around to various film studios but wasn’t able to make anything happen. Finally, eight years later, peak TV has made a home for the super series.

At this time, The Boys doesn’t have a release date, but Amazon has already given it a season-long commitment.