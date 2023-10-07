Suits Creator Responds to Show's Streaming Record

Although Suits was already a fan-favorite before its move to Netflix, the show's recent streaming success has been undeniable. The USA series has broken a wide array of records since hitting the platform, and most recently broke the all-time record for most #1 finishes on the Nielsen Streaming Top 10. The hype around Suits is undeniable — and it looks like series creator Aaron Korsh has a unique outlook on the whole ordeal. In a recent post on X, Korsh responded to news of Suits' latest Nielsen record, saying that it even exceeded his own personal expectations.

"I always thought we were underestimated, but it turns out, even I underestimated #Suits," Korsh wrote. "It's good to be the King."

Why Is Suits So Popular?

As Suits executive producer Gene Klein explained in a recent interview, he believes the renewed success has been thanks to the show's ability to be rewatched, as well as the Netflix algorithm suggesting it to new viewers.

"I think there's two different things going on, one set of things that has to do with the show itself and another that has to do with the power of a particular platform," Klein revealed. "On the one hand, anecdotally, people reach out to me all the time, so I know it still finds new viewers here and there. But there's also something about the show that is rewatchable. There's people who've watched it all when it was coming out and find it very comforting to watch again. And it's also, I think, a unique enough show that it's very rewatchable. You discover new things as you're rewatching it. So there's an additional set of things about the show that reveal themselves watching it again. So it's a tribute to the show, creatively. But then it's also a tribute to the power of Netflix because it's been on Peacock for a while. There's a hat tip that needs to go to Netflix and the power of their platform because it's finding people."

Will There Be a Suits Revival?

Amid the impressive performance of Suits on Netflix, some have begun to wonder if we could possibly get a continuation of the series, which originally wrapped in 2019. According to Klein, there definitely are prospects that could make it possible.

"You know, I've mentioned to [creator] Aaron [Korsh] that I keep, in this era of reboots and reunions and all this other stuff, that I'm expecting a call at some point," Klein explained. "But I'm not aware of any serious conversations. It's just one of those things where, in this day and age, you wouldn't be surprised if somebody called you someday. But so far, nothing that I'm aware of."

"As you might remember, it was a complicated dance keeping everybody involved, getting all the actors deals done and keeping them involved through the end of the show," Klein added. "I'd be surprised if we could thread that needle for a reunion, but I'd also be delighted if that happened because [when] you do a show for that long, everybody becomes such good friends. A lot of us saw each other a month or so ago because there was a Suits-themed picket at Fox one day, and a lot of the writers, some of whom didn't know each other because people were on Seasons 1 and 2, but not the later seasons, so some of the writers were meeting for the first time. But a lot of the actors came to that as well."

