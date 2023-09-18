Suits Creator Aaron Korsh Pays Tribute to Billy Miller After Passing

Aaron Korsh, the creator of the hit USA series Suits, took to social media to pay tribute to Billy Miller, an actor who appeared on the series. calling Korsh "a funny, smart, kind, gentle man," Korsh called the loss "very sad news for the entire Suits family." The series, which ran from 2011 until 2019, featured Miller in the role of Marcus Specter, a gambling addict and younger brother to Harvey (Gabriel Macht). Miller's agency confirmed news of his death yesterday in a brief statement.

Miller passed away on Friday, aged 43 years old. The cause of death is not yet known.

"Very sad news for the entire Suits family," Korsh tweeted. "Billy Miller has passed away. I flew home once with Billy. We had a great time, bonding over the five hour flight, which seemed like it was over in minutes. A funny, smart, kind, gentle man."

Miller is most closely associated with soap operas, where he earned three Daytime Emmy Awards between 2010 and 2015, and two more nominations. He would score a sixth nomination in 2018. Along the way, he also appeared in prime time TV like Suits and in feature films like American Sniper and Bad Blood.

Miller's big break came as billionaire playboy Billy Abbott in The Young and the Restless. After a lauded performance as a recurring character, Miller was bumped up to a series regular and eventually won his three Daytime Emmys for his work on the show. He eventually left the series in 2014 to pursue other opportunities, before returning to soaps with the dual roles of twin brothers Jason Morgan and Drew Cain on ABC's General Hospital, where he earned another Emmy nomination.

In addition to his work on soaps, Miller appeared in both CSI and CSI: New York. Other credits on his resumed included Ray Donovan, Justified, Castle, Ringer, and Truth Be Told.

Suits, which was a modest hit during its run on TV, has enjoyed massive success on Netflix in recent months, becoming one of the streamer's most-watched shows and the best-performing series that wasn't created for Netflix.