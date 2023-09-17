Suits Streaming Success Just Won't Stop

Many know Suits as the series that Meghan Markle starred in before marrying Prince Harry, but others just know it as their favorite pastime. The series ran on USA Network for nine seasons, starting in 2011 and ending in 2019. All 134 episodes are available to stream on Netflix and Peacock, which has allowed the show to have an unexpected resurgence. In fact, the series has been dominating the streaming charts. The show has broken streaming records, and it continues to be number one.

According to the data from Nielsen, Suits continued to hold the top spot from August 14th to August 20th. While the show hasn't budged from the top spot, this week marks the first time it hasn't been watched over 3 billion minutes. The series has dropped down to 2.8 billion minutes, which is still pretty impressive and much higher than the week's second-place spot, which belongs to Painkiller, the Netflix limited series starring Matthew Broderick, Uzo Aduba, and Taylor Kitsch that showcases the consequences of the opioid critics in America. The series was watched 1.1 billion minutes during that time.

In third place comes the family series Bluey, which saw 1 billion minutes being watched on Disney+. Nothing else for the week reached the 1 billion mark, but the other most-watched projects include Heart of Stone on Netflix (777 million minutes), NCIS on Netflix and Paramount (775 million minutes), The Lincoln Lawyer on Netflix (768 million minutes), Grey's Anatomy on Netflix (738 million minutes), Depp v Heard on Netflix (704 million minutes), Ballers on Max and Netflix (696 million minutes), and Cocomelon on Netflix (629 million minutes).

What Is the Suits Spinoff?

Suits also had a spinoff series that ran for only 10 episodes. The show was called Pearson and followed Gina Torres' Jessica Pearson to Chicago. The only season of the series debuted in 2019 and was recently added to Peacock's streaming lineup.

"Looking to atone for her past, disbarred powerhouse attorney Jessica Pearson leaves her New York City law firm for the down-and-dirty politics of the Windy City," reads Peacock's description of Pearson. "The cast, led by Gina Torres, includes Bethany Joy Lenz, Morgan Spector, Chantel Riley, Simon Kassianides, Eli Goree, and Isabel Arraiza."

What shows are you streaming these days? Are you one of the many people who have been binging Suits? Tell us in the comments!