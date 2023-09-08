Suits Just Set Yet Another Streaming Record

Stop me if you've heard this one before: Suits just set another streaming record. USA Network's legal drama was added to Netflix's streaming lineup early in the summer and, for some reason, it has been an absolute streaming behemoth ever since. Between the eight seasons on Netflix and nine seasons on Peacock, Suits has spent the last few months breaking new records seemingly every week.

The latest streaming data from Nielsen has revealed yet another record for Suits. From August 7th through August 13th, Suits was viewed for 3 billion minutes across both services. That marks the seventh consecutive week Suits crossed 3 billion minutes, making it the only TV series to ever do so, at least according to Nielsen's numbers.

Suits Spinoff Finally Streaming

In addition to its nine seasons, Suits also has a spinoff series that ran for 10 episodes. The show in question, Pearson, followed Gina Torres' Jessica Pearson to Chicago. The lone season of the 2019 series was recently added to Peacock's streaming lineup, where it joins every episode of Suits.

"Looking to atone for her past, disbarred powerhouse attorney Jessica Pearson leaves her New York City law firm for the down-and-dirty politics of the Windy City," reads Peacock's description of Pearson. "The cast, led by Gina Torres, includes Bethany Joy Lenz, Morgan Spector, Chantel Riley, Simon Kassianides, Eli Goree and Isabel Arraiza."

Suits Revival Series

With as big as Suits has been over the summer, and as hyper-focused as Hollywood as been on reboots in recent years, it wouldn't be very surprising to hear of a potential Suits reboot or revival. Unfortunately for those hoping to see more Suits in the future, there's nothing in the works. At least, not yet.

"Let me say right off that there is no Suits reboot or anything in the works," series creator Aaron Korsh said on social media during a recent Q&A. "{The Writers' Guild of America] strike would have to end, some network or streamer would have to reach out and then we could have to collectively want to. Which is no small thing..."

Series executive producer Gene Klein spoke to TVLine about the surprising Suits success, and he admitted that he's expecting to be contacted about a reboot at some point, though he's not sure if anything will actually come out of that.

"I've mentioned to Aaron that — in this era of reboots and reunions and all that other stuff — that I'm expecting a call at some point," Klein explained. "But I'm not aware of any serious conversations. It's just one of those things where, in this day and age, you wouldn't be surprised if somebody called you someday. But so far, nothing that I'm aware of."