DC's Stargirl Star Brec Bassinger Wants a Supergirl Crossover

Courtney Whitmore may be new to her heroic role on DC's Stargirl, but the star of The CW's latest DC Comics-inspired superhero television series, Brec Bassinger, is already thinking ahead to what the future holds for this new generation of justice -- including a possible Arrowverse crossover. And if Bassinger could choose what Arrowverse hero Courtney might team up with, Supergirl seems like a solid choice given the heroine's super names.

Speaking with TV Guide, Bassinger said that Stargirl and Supergirl just go together, name-wise.

"Just the names in general kind of lend them to needing to work together," Bassinger said.

Generally speaking, an Arrowverse crossover may not totally be out of the question. During The CW's "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover event last season, it was established that Stargirl exists on the new Earth-2 after the Multiverse was reformed. While the main Arrowverse heroes of Earth-Prime have no idea there's a new Multiverse, it's not impossible that they'll figure things out eventually -- something that would give Stargirl time to get through its first season. Bassinger has previously said that she thinks Stargirl and Supergirl would, in fact, be a dynamic duo, when the time is right.

"Last night I was watching a bunch of interviews of Melissa [Benoist], and she's just the best Supergirl," Bassinger said. "I bet Stargirl and Supergirl would be this dynamic duo. That would just be awesome. So yes, my hopes are high. I really, really hope for it. But as of now, nothing planned, but fingers crossed."

She also previously revealed that there have been some early talks about Stargirl getting to appear on The Flash.

"There have been talks of Stargirl getting to go on an episode of Flash, and having a bigger storyline, but it didn't happen this season," she said. "But I think that would be the coolest thing. So much of my family has watched Flash for years."

Series creator Geoff Johns has also expressed the possibility of an Arrowverse crossover, though his focus is on Stargirl simply being the best show possible before that happens.

"The future is wide open in the DC multiverse, so anything can happen between film and TV," he said. "Who knows? Because that's what the multiverse is. Obviously, right now the main concern is making sure that this show is great, that these characters are great, that they have their own stories and they get the proper screen time and the proper episodes to develop on their own. So hopefully in the future we can do something fun, but the first season is all about making sure that Stargirl is the best show it can possibly be."

