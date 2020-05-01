Supergirl Teams Lena and Lex Luthor in "The Missing Link"

✖

The CW has released the official synopsis for "The Missing Link," May 10's episode of Supergirl, which pits Team Supergirl against Rama Khan (Mitch PIleggi) and Leviathan while Lena and Lex have to work together to cope with the failure of Project Non Nocere. With only a few episodes left in the season, is it possible that Lex and Lena might team up with Team Supergirl to deal with their shortcomings? It doesn't feel especially likely, does it? All we really know is that whatever it was that was originally going to stop Lex, we won't get exactly that story now.

In the comics, Gamemnae and Rama Khan are part of the Ancients, aliens tied to DC's version of Atlantis, as the pair once served as joint rulers of the realm, in the ancient world. They resurfaced in the 21st century, eventually coming into conflict with the Justice League. Supergirl season 5 has put a different kind of spin on Gamemnae and Rama Khan:

"Gamemnae, an ancient alien, who with others of her kind, have been safeguarding the Earth from the follies of humanity throughout the ages. Gamemnae’s aim is to use technology to subjugate humans. Gamemnae is cunning, witty, ruthless, and always ten steps ahead of her adversaries. Gamemnae’s agenda puts her into conflict with her would-be allies and on a collision course with Supergirl....

...Rama Khan, an ancient alien who is able to control the four ancient elements — fire, water, earth, and air. Arrogant and willful, Rama Khan has been entrusted to use his powers to protect the Earth from mankind for millions of years but now his agenda puts him at odds with Supergirl as well as Lena Luthor."

So, like their comic book counterparts, Gamemnae and Rama Khan will have environmental ties to the Earth, with the shared goal of making sure humanity doesn't screw it up.

You can check out the official synopsis below.

LENA DISCOVERS THE CONSEQUENCES OF PROJECT NON NOCERE – Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and the team go head to head against Rama Khan (guest star Mitch Pileggi) and Leviathan. Meanwhile, Lena (Katie McGrath) and Lex (guest star Jon Cryer) must join forces when Project Non Nocere fails, leaving the two siblings in serious danger. Avi Youabian directed the episode written by Dana Horgan & J. Holtham.

Supergirl airs on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT, after episodes of Batwoman on The CW. "The Missing Link" will debut on May 10.

