Supergirl Season 5 Adds Stranger Things and X-Files Stars to Cast

Supergirl season 5 is adding some nice additions to its cast, including Mitch Pileggi, one of the stars of The X-Files. In addition to Pileggi, Supergirl has also picked up Cara Buono, who plays local hot mom Karen Wheeler in Netflix’s Stranger Things. As Deadline reports, both actors have been added to the Supergirl cast in “recurring roles as ancient aliens in the fifth season…”. Those aliens would be Gamemnae (Buono) and Rama Khan (Pileggi), both of whom are DC Comics characters, first introduced in Justice League of America during the early 2000s.

Specifically, Gamemnae and Rama Khan are part of the Ancients, aliens tied to DC’s version of Atlantis, as the pair once served as joint rulers of the realm, in the ancient world. They resurfaced in the 21st century, eventually coming into conflict with the Justice League.

Of course, Supergirl season 5 will be putting a different kind of spin on Gamemnae and Rama Khan. As Deadline reports:

“Gamemnae, an ancient alien, who with others of her kind, have been safeguarding the Earth from the follies of humanity throughout the ages. Gamemnae’s aim is to use technology to subjugate humans. Gamemnae is cunning, witty, ruthless, and always ten steps ahead of her adversaries. Gamemnae’s agenda puts her into conflict with her would-be allies and on a collision course with Supergirl….

…Rama Khan, an ancient alien who is able to control the four ancient elements — fire, water, earth, and air. Arrogant and willful, Rama Khan has been entrusted to use his powers to protect the Earth from mankind for millions of years but now his agenda puts him at odds with Supergirl as well as Lena Luthor.”

So, like their comic book counterparts, Gamemnae and Rama Khan will have environmental ties to the Earth, with the shared goal of making sure humanity doesn’t screw it up.

Of course, Supergirl’s Earth (and so many others) still have that major “Crisis” event to survive. Supergirl showrunner Jessica Queller and co-showrunner Robert Rovner have already teased that “Crisis” will have major impact on Supergirl Season 5.

“In general, it has more impact than our crossovers usually do,” Queller said. “It filters into the rest of our season where normally the crossovers are standalone.”

“The world will be shaken up and there will be fallout, post-Crisis,” Rovner added.

Supergirl’s fifth season debuts Sunday, October 6th at 9/8c on The CW. Supergirl: The Complete Fourth Season is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.