Superman & Lois: "Heritage" Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "Heritage", the second episode of Superman & Lois set to air on Tuesday, March 2nd. The episode will see the Kent family starting to adjust to life in Smallville after having made the decision in the series premiere to relocate to the rural Kansas town following a family loss. However, there are other big changes the family has to deal with, such as the loss of Clark's job at the Daily Planet and the revelation that one of their twin sons, Jordan, has inherited Clark's powers.

There are also external challenges and stressors that will play a role for Lois and Clark in the episode. In the premiere, it was established that Morgan Edge had purchased the Daily Planet, but it was also revealed that he has plans for Smallville as well -- and even quietly purchased the town bank a few years prior, around the time a seemingly predatory reverse mortgage program was put into place. Of course, from what we can tell in photos, family will be at the heart of this issue.

"I have two boys who are wildly different, so that became part of the storytelling," showrunner Todd Helbing recently told Den of Geek. "What do you do as parents when one child is completely different from the other and needs different attention and different help? The brothers’ relationship changes the family dynamic. And as working parents, how do you juggle your lives? Just thinking about Lois Lane being the most famous journalist in the world and the demands that her job has coupled with the demands that Superman would have, how do you infuse the storytelling with all of those challenges?"

You can check out the episode synopsis below and scroll on for photos.

THERE’S NO PLACE LIKE HOME – While adjusting to their new lives in Smallville, Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) make an important decision concerning one of their sons. Meanwhile, tensions begin to rise between Lois and Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner). Lastly, Lana Lang Cushing (Emmanuelle Chriqui) invites the Kent family over for a barbecue. Jordan Elsass, Alexander Garfin, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wole Parks, and Dylan Walsh also star.

Superman & Lois airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. "Heritage" debuts March 2nd.