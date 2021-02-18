Superman & Lois Showrunner Teases the Family Dynamic

✖

The CW's upcoming Superman & Lois will be a series unlike most live-action takes on two of comic book's most famous figures in that it will focus on the family aspect of their lives. The series will find Lois Lane and Clark Kent not only parents but the parents of two teen boys who are very different from one another. According to series showrunner Todd Helbing, it's that challenge and the relationship between the boys that has a major impact on the whole Kent family dynamic.

Speaking Den of Geek, Helbing explained it's the differences between the Kent sons that end up being a major component of the overall family story.

"I have two boys who are wildly different, so that became part of the storytelling," Helbing said. "What do you do as parents when one child is completely different from the other and needs different attention and different help? The brothers’ relationship changes the family dynamic. And as working parents, how do you juggle your lives? Just thinking about Lois Lane being the most famous journalist in the world and the demands that her job has coupled with the demands that Superman would have, how do you infuse the storytelling with all of those challenges?"

Those challenges are also something that Superman actor Tyler Hoechlin said is an exciting part of the story for him, especially since it gives Superman fans a chance to perhaps see their hero deal with the same things they are dealing with in their own adult lives.

"I think for parents to be able to come back and reconnect with this character who was a hero of theirs as a kid going through the same things that they're now going through is such a cool opportunity, as well," Hoechlin said.

You can read the official synopsis for the series premiere below.

SERIES PREMIERE – In SUPERMAN & LOIS, after years of facing megalomaniacal supervillains, monsters wreaking havoc on Metropolis, and alien invaders intent on wiping out the human race, the world’s most famous superhero, The Man of Steel aka Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin, “Teen Wolf”) and comic books’ most famous journalist, Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch, “Grimm”), come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever - dealing with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society.

Complicating the already daunting job of raising two boys, Clark and Lois must also concern themselves with whether or not their sons Jonathan (Jordan Elsass, “Little Fires Everywhere”) and Jordan (Alexander Garfin, “The Peanuts Movie”) could inherit their father’s Kryptonian superpowers as they grow older. Returning to Smallville to handle some Kent family business, Clark and Lois are reacquainted with Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui, “Entourage”), a local loan officer who also happens to be Clark’s first love, and her Fire Chief husband Kyle Cushing (Erik Valdez, “Graceland”). The adults aren’t the only ones rediscovering old friendships in Smallville as the Kent sons are reacquainted with Lana and Kyle’s rebellious daughter, Sarah (Inde Navarrette, “Wander Darkly”).

Of course, there’s never a dull moment in the life of a superhero, especially with Lois’ father, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh, “Nip/Tuck”) looking for Superman to vanquish a villain or save the day at a moment’s notice. Meanwhile, Superman and Lois’ return to idyllic Smallville is set to be upended when both a mysterious stranger (Wolé Parks, “All American”) and impassioned self-made mogul Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner, “Tyrant”) enter their lives.

Superman & Lois will premiere on Tuesday, February 23, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, followed by Superman & Lois: Legacy of Hope, at 9:30 p.m, which rounds out the two hours of primetime programming following the 90-minute premiere.