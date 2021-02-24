Superman & Lois: Tyler Hoechlin and Bitsie Tulloch Tease More Flashbacks

✖

In tonight's episode of Superman & Lois, fans got excited to see Tyler Hoechlin's Superman flash back to one of his earliest missions as the Man of Steel. We got our first look at a different costume for Superman -- neither the one he wore in "Crisis on Infinite Earths," or the one he's wearing now in Superman & Lois. It's likely that fans are going to keep asking for more of this -- and so during conversations with Hoechlin and co-star Bitsie Tulloch this week, we made sure to ask about the possibility of more. After all, on The Flash, they established that Superman and Black Lighnting have been active for much longer than other superheroes in the reconstituted Arrowverse timeline.

Next week's episode will likely toy with some flashbacks of a different kind: the episode, titled "Heritage," will feature the debut of Braveheart star Angus MacFadyen as Jor-El, the father of Superman, who will help the Man of Steel resolve some of his kids' new questions. And as they point out in the final moments of the pilot, they've got plenty, having just learned that their father is Superman.

"I think it's probably fair to say we'll change it to work that in," Hoechlin told ComicBook. "I think the focus of this is family, and I think a lot of dealing with what he's going through now as a father and with his own boys -- and then recalling what he was like at that age, and having those moments of reflection. So I think it's probably safe to say that we'll continue to see how his present brings him back to his past."

Tulloch was a bit more forthcoming with details, but shared nothing that might hint at more looks as Superman's costume through the years.

"There have been some flashbacks in episode one and two and then there's some other flashbacks," Tulloch teased. "There's quite a few flashbacks of the scripts I've read so far, of Clark's origin story, but I haven't seen more specific stuff besides the brief flashes of their first meeting, and then they're getting married. I would imagine that down the road, we definitely will see some of that. And also there've been a few scenes where we talk about oh when we were first dating, that kind of stuff."

Superman & Lois airs on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, following episodes of The Flash.