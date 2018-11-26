‘Supernatural’ Cast and Crew Tease 300th Episode Surprises

Supernatural stands as one of The CW‘s most beloved series, and the long-running show will celebrate a major milestone with fans soon. After all these years, Supernatural is preparing to unleash its 300th episode on fans, and the team behind the series is teasing fans what is to come.

Recently, TV Line spilled new details about the big Supernatural episode when a fan asked about the special. When asked whether Castiel will factor into the 300th episode, Misha Collins made sure to give fans a straight answer.

“There’s a little bit of time travel that comes into play in the 300th episode, and we’ll see a different version of Cas,” Collins explained, teasing fans about some upcoming time-traveling drama.

Aside from Castiel’s rather surprising appearance, TV Line unearthed another piece of information about the big episode. Brad Buckner was also asked about the event, and the executive producer addressed whether any other familiar faces will return for the 300th episode.

According to the report, Buckner isn’t ruling out the option. The producer could not spill any specific info about the milestone episode, but he said there “maybe” a few familiar characters who show up down the line.

Of course, there are plenty of characters who’ve graced the screen on Supernatural. From John Winchester to Ellen Harvelle, the show has no shortage of characters who could make a surprise comeback. However, when ComicBook.com last spoke to the stars of Supernatural, Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki teased there is one character they’d like to tie loose ends with.

When the pair were asked how their half-brother Adam must be faring in hell, Ackles said he’d like to find that out one day.

“I don’t know,” the star said. “I’d like to ask him. Maybe there’s a white courtesy phone we could pick up and get a straight line to him. That’s something that needs to be touched on, and it might be. But we’ll have to see.”

“That’s a great question,” Padalecki added. “I’d do anything for Jake Abel back. He’s a dear friend and an amazing actor and an amazing man. I’ll do anything to work with him again.”

So far, there is no word on whether Adam may actuall reappear in Supernatural, but the TV series has not totally left the character behind. After being thrown through the gates of Hell in season five, Adam has been referenced multiple time on Supernatural. The character has also amassed a loyal base of fans wishing for his return, so if The CW wants to go all out for its 300th episode, it may be time to call up Jake Abel about reprising his old role.

Supernatural airs on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT, before episodes of Legacies on The CW.