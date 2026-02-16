After 450 Episodes, Family Guy Finally Gives Stewie & Lois the Moment We’ve Been Waiting For

Family Guy officially crossed over its impressive 450th episode milestone on the same weekend The Simpsons got to Episode 800, and really went all out for the event with a big moment for Stewie and Lois have been waiting years for. Family Guy has had a unique dynamic between Stewie and Lois since it began as the first few seasons of the series revealed that he was an evil baby genius that wanted to kill his mother. Giving up on that after a few years, Stewie’s relationship with his mother got even more complicated from that point on.

Through the first 449 episodes, Family Guy has put Stewie and Lois through all kinds of different dynamics. The two have loved one another, hated one another, and even killed one another in a simulation. But with Family Guy Episode 450, the mother and son were finally able to fully understand one another and really talk things out for the first time ever. It’s here that they both got to the root of who they are as people, and who they are as characters in the show.

Family Guy Episode 450 Lets Stewie and Lois Talk

Family Guy Episode 450 “The Edible Arrangement” sees Stewie accidentally eating some of Brian’s marijuana laced gummies, and gets very high as a result. Stewie ends up wanting Lois to chill out in the same way, and soon laces her wine so that the two of them are high together. Both being on this same wavelength, the two are able to understand one another for the first time as Lois can fully hear Stewie speak. After some misunderstandings, the two really start talking about their lives so far and dig into each other’s personalities.

Stewie is able to tell Lois about everything he sees as he notices how Peter and the rest of the family pretty much walk all over her. But Lois knows all of this as well, and has just resigned to live her life because Peter is set to die in a few years either way and her trust fund will kick in. The two of them even get into why Stewie wanted to kill Lois early on in the series, and while it surprises Lois she’s felt like she and Stewie weren’t always connected.

Stewie Reveals Why He Wanted to Kill Lois

Stewie wanting to kill Lois was an integral part of his character early on in Family Guy‘s history, but this modern look at that aspect of him puts it in a whole new kind of light. He explains that he might have wanted to kill her as a way of putting Lois out of her misery because she’s such a doormat. But it’s more that he worries that whatever is in Lois that makes her this way might be in him as well. He wanted to kill that weakness before it took him down.

Even after such a massive confession, Lois loves Stewie and they reach a whole new level of understanding. But while the two of them are able to talk through all those issues that have been hounding them for this long, they don’t remember any of it. The drug induced fog soon fades away, and it’s clear by episode’s end that they didn’t retain any of the growth that they had. It’s all just been wiped away.

