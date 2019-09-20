Supernatural’s Misha Collins Reveals Castiel Is Struggling With Jack’s Death

After nearly a decade and a half of fighting monsters and hunting demons, the story of Sam and Dean Winchester is finally coming to an end. The CW’s upcoming 15th season of Supernatural will be its last, much to the dismay of the the show’s dedicated fanbase around the globe. Not only is the series coming to an end, but there are also quite a few changes coming to the characters ahead of their final adventure, including the loss of one of their own. Jack was killed at the end of Season 14, thanks opening of the gates of hell. That devastating death still isn’t sitting well with the guys, particularly Castiel.

No one took the death of Jack harder than Castiel and in Season 15 he will still be dealing with that burden. While speaking to EW, Misha Collins talked about how much Jack’s fate is affecting his character.

“Cas is not coping well with Jack’s death because he feels responsible,” Collins said. “He made a promise that he was going to protect Jack and now, not only did Jack sort of turn toward the dark side, but he also died and it feels like a huge failure for him.”

While dealing with the death of Jack certainly isn’t easy for Castiel, it pales in comparison to the bigger issue at hand. It was revealed ahead of the final season that Castiel’s father, God himself, has turned to the dark side, and it’s up to the Winchesters to stop him. The God twist may have taken the viewers and most of the characters by surprise, but Castiel had already prepared himself for the worst.

“Cas actually gave up on his dad, God, in Season 9 I wanna say,” explained Collins. “I think that he has come to terms with the fact that God is not going to be the father figure that he hoped for. So I think the pill is a littler easier to swallow of God showing up and being the big bad.”

Still, that doesn’t make the fight any easier for Castiel, Sam, and Dean. God will easily be the most formidable opponent they have ever faced.

“This is, as far as we know, the most powerful being in the universe and he’s against us, and we thought he was good,” Collins added. “I think more than anything it’s about adjusting how we frame our existence.”

Supernatural returns to The CW on Thursday, October 10th at 8pm ET.