Supernatural Star Misha Collins Reacts to The Winchesters Cancelation

Supernatural became a mainstay of The CW for well over a decade, with its monster stories and lovable characters becoming appointment television for many. While the flagship Supernatural series ended in 2020, the franchise continued on with The Winchesters, a quasi-prequel series that chronicled the story of John and Mary Winchester. The Winchesters did not last long at the end of the day, as it was canceled after one season earlier this spring. In a recent interview with Deadline, former Supernatural star Misha Collins addressed the series concretely (for now) coming to a close with that cancelation.

"I was just cleaning out my garage, and I had all of these boxes and I was finally sorting through it," Collins explained. "I don't know where all of this stuff came from, but I had like 60 or 70 Supernatural t-shirts and dozens of copies of Entertainment Weekly magazines that we were on the cover of. I was like, 'Oh. I just have to bring all this stuff to Goodwill. This chapter of my life is over.' I was gonna say bittersweet, but it's actually just sad. I'm not sure what the sweet part of it is. We have to move on and take on other exciting projects in our lives, but Supernatural is always going to have just such a fond place in my heart because it was such a big chapter of my life, but it also so radically changed my life. I still hold on to some shred of hope that, at some point, we can do some resurrection of the show. Some movie or limited-run series… find some way to say hello and goodbye to the characters one more time."

What is The Winchesters about?

Set in the 1970's, The Winchesters chronicles how John (Drake Rodger) and Mary (Meg Donnelly) met, fell in love and fought monsters together while in search for their missing fathers. The series also stars Bianca Kajlich as Millie Winchester, Demetria McKinney as Ada Monroe, Nida Khurshid as Latika Desai, and Jojo Fleites as Carlos Cervantez.

"I think on this project alone, not only was it a huge step for me career-wise, because I've never done something like this before, but also in life, because it was my first time living alone in New Orleans and kind of meeting new people in that way," Donnelly told ComicBook.com in an interview shortly after the Season 1 finale. "And I feel like I just learned so much about myself during filming, and I'm so grateful for that. The Winchesters will always have a special place in my heart just because I feel like it was such a huge learning curve in my whole life. So, I'm really grateful for that. And with the fans, man, I really hope that people just enjoyed watching the show. I mean, we put our blood, sweat and tears into it literally, because there's a lot of fight scenes, which is so much fun. And I just hope that even the Supernatural fans, it was just really cool. It's been a while since Supernatural has aired and it was just kind of comforting for them and definitely heartbreaking in some ways because I know there's so much foreshadowing and so much context. But I hope that it kind of healed their inner child, their inner Supernatural fans. And also, that you can lose your own destiny. And even with all the cards that are stacked against you."

