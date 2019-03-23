Will Jeffrey Dean Morgan Return for ‘Supernatural’s Final Season?

Supernatural will come to an end after 15 seasons, stars Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki confirmed Friday, while executive producers Robert Singer and Andrew Dabb said in a statement the series will now work towards giving its characters "the send off they deserve." Could that wrap up potentially include Jeffrey Dean Morgan's John Winchester — father to Ackles' Dean and Padalecki's Sam — who last appeared in the series' milestone 300th episode in February?

"Hopefully they'll leave it in a place where John could come back again," Morgan told EW in January. "My dream would be to come back and do something in the last year, the last episode, the last couple episodes, whatever, and do a proper little arc."

Morgan's brief reprisal of the role left the star aching to return to set for more than a two-day shoot, adding it would be "fun to have some time and really dig in."

"Maybe [episode 300] won't be the end of John," Morgan said. "Like I always say to everybody: 'It's Supernatural, anything can happen.'"

The star's long-awaited return to Supernatural marked his first appearance on the series since 2007, where the late John's spirit escaped from Hell to help his sons defeat the demon Azazel before moving on. John's reunion with his sons in episode 300 was one "that I think we've all been pining for for the last 12 years," Castiel star Misha Collins previously told EW.

Added Morgan, "We've been talking years, since I left the show, on a way to come back and when was gonna be the right time. It was a thrill. I was so happy to be there that I didn't want to leave once I got there."

The series — which will come to a close with a 20-episode final season, making for 327 total episodes — is well-loved, explaining its longevity. "I think what makes Supernatural is so special is the fandom. And when you have that kind of relationship and honesty with your fans, and you give a piece of yourself to these people, it makes something very special," Morgan said. "I mean, to do 300 episodes, it means that you have people that love you."

