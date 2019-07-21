Supernatural Fans Are Emotional About the Show’s Last Comic-Con Panel

Today is an emotional one for fans of The CW‘s Supernatural. The beloved and long-running series will end this season after fifteen seasons of adventures for the Winchester Brothers and that means that Supernatural‘s Hall H panel at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con is its final one. While that final panel had a lot in store for fans of the series, there were also quite a few emotions involved with fans taking to social media to share their sadness at the end of an era.

On Twitter, fans started expressing their emotions even before the panel officially began, sharing their feelings. As one might expect with a show that has such a deep and devoted fan base, there were a lot of tears and sadness, but also expressions of gratitude as well for the series, its stars, and the impact it has all had on their lives over the course of years. There was also a bit of hopefulness for the upcoming final season, a positive feeling that reflects what the cast and crew have previously expressed about the impending conclusion.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I don’t think anybody who was on this show in season four, or five, or one could’ve predicted what the show was gonna look like in season 15 so I don’t know that in specific ways the finale would be the same as what Eric Kripke had in mind, but I think in general ways there’s always been a finale out there.” showrunner Andrew Dabb told ComicBook.com earlier this year.

“I couldn’t tell you right now that we even have a specific interpretation of that, but we know the target we’re working towards and we know that when and if that day comes, and maybe I’ll be here and maybe I won’t, but when and if that day comes, I think we’ll be able to embrace it.” Dabb continued. “But it’s not something we are looking to rush and it’s not something we’re looking to undermine. I think these characters have been on a very, very long — longer than most people would have expected — journey, and that journey’s been going to the same place for a long time.”

Read on for a collection of some of Supernatural fans’ emotional reactions to the series’ final San Diego Comic-Con panel and be sure to leave us yours in the comments below.

Supernatural‘s final season will begin on October 10th at 8/7c on The CW.

Crying and can’t do this.

There’s 6 minutes till the supernatural comic con panel im not there but im crying already I want to go back to bed I can’t do this #supernatural #SDCC — gabi (@gabimills) July 21, 2019

Distractions are not working

Trying to focus on editing our current project so I don’t get overwhelmed by the final #Supernatural panel at #SDCC. (Spoiler: it’s not working.) — Gishwhes Virtual Choir (@gishwheschoir) July 21, 2019

In denial

Honestly, I can’t even process the fact that this is the last comic-con panel for Supernatural. I can’t even touch it with feelings of finality it’s too much , too soon and it’s depressing the shit out of me. So denial it is. It’s just another comic-con panel. — 90% 🎃 (@NeonVelvet1) July 21, 2019

Gonna mess us all up

So many emotions

GROUP HUG

Crying.

It’s Supernatural’s last Comic-Con panel 💔 I’m going to cry 😭 — 💎 (@laurenxpolaris) July 21, 2019

Everyone shut up, it hurts too much.