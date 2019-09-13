Supernatural Final Season Trailer Released

In a matter of weeks, Supernatural will return for its final season on The CW, marking the end to an illustrious 15-season run. To get fans excited for one last go-around, The CW released a trailer for the season earlier Friday, teasing one of the spookiest, most action-packed seasons yet. Following Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) Winchester for a quick 40-second teaser, the trailer unveils most of the spirits the brothers have sent to Hell have returned to duke it out once again.

The brothers specifically mention A Woman in White in the trailer, one of the earliest opponents they faced in the show, while John Wayne Gacy’s Pogo the Clown is evident throughout the trailer. You can check out the blood-pumping trailer in its entirety above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When making the final season, the actors felt a need to not pressure the writer’s room for the upcoming season, despite it being their last. “I don’t think we ever want to put pressure on ourselves or make the writing staff put pressure on themselves that we’ve got to one-up it or we’ve got to get bigger,” Ackles told us earlier this year.

“I think it’s quality,” he continued. “It’s quality over quantity, and if we can deliver something heartfelt and meaningful, I think the audience is going to appreciate that more than bigger explosions or more stunt casting. I really think it’s about the depth of the story, the depth of the characters, and how those things marry up.”

Padalecki essentially echoed the sentiment in a separate interview, saying he hoped the brothers ended up finding “some version of peace” by the time the series closes its curtains.

“I feel like Sam and Dean find some version of peace,” Padalecki said “Whether or not that’s alive or dead, or if Amara possesses me or whatever the situation is, I feel like they find more peace than when the season starts.”

“You don’t want to leave people feeling hollow. You don’t want to leave people feeling cynical,” added co-showrunner Andrew Dabb. “That doesn’t mean the ending is always happy and everybody high-fiving, but it means that the journey was worth something and came to a place that makes everyone feel it was, again, worth kind of taking that trip.”

Supernatural will return for its fifteenth and final season on October 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

What’s been your favorite season of Supernatural? How do you think the show will end? Share your thoughts in the comments below!