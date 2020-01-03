Supernatural Star Jared Padalecki Shares Twenty New Year’s Resolutions

A new year is upon us as everyone sheds all the baggage of 2019 and gets 2020 underway. Supernatural star Jared Padalecki shared twenty of his New Year’s Resolutions with fans on Twitter. The show has seen its share of years pass and the fanbase absolutely has stuck with it through thick and thin. Supernatural is currently in its final season as the finale is scheduled to air on May 18. The announcement of the 15th and final season brought out a lot of emotions among fans of the show. It seems fitting that the fandom got to see the show enter another decade before calling it quits. Padalecki, as charming as ever, shared his goals for this new year and they are some things that many of us could probably end up incorporating in our daily lives. People seemed to be receptive to these suggestions on Twitter and that makes a ton of sense.

He wrote, “HAPPY NEW YEAR! Wanted to send some holiday love and say, though I know this year will have its difficulties (saying goodbye to something I love so deeply), I’m honored to be finishing this journey with y’all by my side. Stay tuned tomorrow for my 2020 #resolutions #SPNFamily”

HAPPY NEW YEAR! Wanted to send some holiday love and say, though I know this year will have its difficulties (saying goodbye to something I love so deeply), I’m honored to be finishing this journey with y’all by my side ❤️. Stay tuned tomorrow for my 2020 #resolutions #SPNFamily — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) January 2, 2020

“1) Read More Books (pictures NOT mandatory. Just helpful) Note* Learn to read first.

2) Stop abbreviating June and July (honestly man, it’s one freaking letter)

3) make more use of the word ‘cur.’

4) Stop saying “molasses” so often (who does that???)

5) Raise awareness and funds for charities that are meaningful to me (MORE ON THAT TO COME!)

6) Make amends with “Me Shuh” (double check spelling of her name first)

7) Take more pictures (helps stave off memory loss)

8) Speak in the third person more often (that always makes Jared feel better)

9) Play more guitar (or, invent a guitar that plays itself. Don’t tell anyone, obvs.)

10) Reply “new phone. who dis?” more often (*note – also funny in person)

11) Walk along the Range. In Texas.

12) Apologize to the kid from grade school that you never found during Hide and Seek. He’s probably still in the same spot.

13) Google search that new birthmark that just showed up. Borrow computer from @dicksp8jr

14) Stop procrastinating (starting tomorrow)

15) Tweet more

16) Become better at math (see above)

17) Always respond to “Are too!” with “D2!!!” (Make sure to yell it, lest they not hear you)

18) On second thought, scratch #12…. that may be a crime scene now.

19) Bear suits are funny (but not actual bears. They’re terrifying.)”

Padalecki tweeted out a video midway through 2019 to say that he wanted to make sure the fans heard about the news of the final season from the cast first, and not from another source. “Hey #SPNFamily,” he tweeted, “Here’s a little message from Jensen Ackles, Misha Collins, and me. I’m so grateful for the family that’s been built because of the show. Excuse me while I go cry.“

20!!!!