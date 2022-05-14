Jensen Ackles Joins ABC's Big Sky as Series Regular for Season 3

✖

It looks like Jensen Ackles will be sticking around Big Sky for a little bit longer than the upcoming Season 2 finale. On Friday, ABC announced (via The Hollywood Reporter) that the Supernatural and The Boys star has signed on to be a series regular with a one-season deal. The Sopranos alum Jamie-Lynn Sigler has also been upped to series regular after recurring in season two of the series.

Ackles will make his Big Sky debut on Thursday, May 19th and is set to play Beau Arlen, a character described as "a confident and charming good ol' boy from Texas who steps in as temporary Sheriff (and Jenny Hoyt's new boss) as a favor to his friend Sheriff Tubb (Patrick Gallagher)." The episode, the Season 2 finale, is titled "Catch a Few Fish" and is described as follows: "In a struggle between head and heart, final resolutions are made as Jenny works to find Travis before he reaches a dangerous point of no return; meanwhile, Ren and Jag find a new familial bond and decide together how to handle their father now that he's crossed a serious line. After receiving a startling surprise from Scarlett, Cassie changes the course of her quest for justice forever. Later, with Tubb out of commission for the time being, a new sheriff comes to town; and after getting fully acquainted with Cassie and Jenny, it seems like he may just stick around for awhile."

As was noted above, Ackles' deal is for one-season. Ackles is also set to play Soldier Boy in the third season of Prime Video's The Boys. He is also an executive producer for the Supernatural prequel series, The Winchesters, for The CW. The network just gave that project a series pickup for next season. Ackles will reprise his role as Dean Winchester to serve as the show's narrator. He is also developing an unannounced DC project with Greg Berlanti, something he spoke about during an appearance on the Inside of You With Michael Rosenbaum podcast earlier this year but was careful not to reveal too many details in order to keep from "jinxing" the project.

"Well, there is a DC property that I'm currently developing right now with Warner Bros. and some other good partners that I've got my fingers crossed for," Ackles said. "Again, I'm not going to talk about it because you don't want to jinx it."

The Season 2 finale of Big Sky, "Catch a Few Fish", airs Thursday, May 19th on ABC.