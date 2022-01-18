Supernatural’s Jensen Ackles Reveals He’s Currently Developing Secret DC Comics Project

Supernatural and The Boys star Jensen Ackles is gearing up for another round in the DC Universe. The actor revealed he’s been secretly developing a DC Comics project with Warner Bros. Ackles made the announcement on the Inside of You With Michael Rosenbaum podcast. During Rosenbaum and Ackles’ conversation, the former Smallville actor asked Ackles what would be the one Marvel or DC movie role he’d love to do. Ackles responded with the small tease for his secret DC property, though he of course didn’t offer any clues as to what the project could be, or if it’s a feature film or television role.

A snippet of the Inside of You interview made its way to Twitter. “Well, there is a DC property that I’m currently developing right now with Warner Bros. and some other good partners that I’ve got my fingers crossed for,” Ackles revealed. “Again, I’m not going to talk about it cause you don’t want to jinx it.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/limbodev/status/1483487027291062272

Of course, Ackles is no stranger to the DC Universe. He recently voiced Bruce Wayne/Batman in the two-part DC animated movie Batman: The Long Halloween, and also voiced Red Hood in 2010’s Batman: Under the Red Hood animated movie. We also can’t forget his role as Jason Teague in Smallville alongside Michael Rosenbaum.

“Been sitting on this news for while now,” Ackles said on Twitter when his role as Batman in The Long Halloween was first announced. “So excited and honored to be a part of the Batman legacy.”

Speculation will surely point to Jensen Ackles portraying Red Hood since he already has a history with the character. However, until either Ackles or Warner Bros. officially announces the project, this remains a guessing game for fans.

Ackles and his wife Danneel extended their first-look production deal with Warner Bros. Television when The CW began airing the final episodes of Supernatural. “Warner Bros. has been my home for the better part of two decades,” Ackles said in a statement. “The relationships I have acquired there are some of the finest and most supportive I could have hoped for in this industry. Danneel and I are thrilled for the opportunity to continue to grow as artists and now as a producers under the mentorship and guidance of Peter Roth and the whole WBTV team.”

Part of the deal includes Ackles’ company Chaos Machine Productions “develop TV programming for all platforms,” which also includes WarnerMedia’s HBO Max. The streamer has a number of DC television and movie projects in the pipeline, including the just-released Peacemaker, Batgirl, The Batman spinoff Gotham PD, Static Shock, J.J. Abrams’ Zatanna and Constantine, Green Lantern, Justice League Dark, and Michael B. Jordan’s Val-Zod Superman spinoff.

What DC project would you like to see Jensen Ackles star in? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!