‘Supernatural’ Season 14 Premiere Photos Show Sam and Dean’s New Fight

The CW has released a huge batch of photos for “Stranger in a Strange Land”, the upcoming Season 14 premiere of Supernatural.

The photos largely follow a similar conceit to the ones released late last week, with Anael (Danneel Ackles) crossing paths with Dean (Jensen Ackles), who is being possessed by Michael. Meanwhile Sam (Jared Padalecki) can be seen mourning his brother, while in some sort of predicament with Castiel (Misha Collins) and Jack (Alexander Calvert).

Videos by ComicBook.com

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7579]

The newest batch of episodes will place the Winchesters in a sort of new normal, with a challenge that extends behind-the-scenes as well.

“It’s challenging to write episodes without Dean Winchester in them, because he is such a fundamental part of the show.” showrunner Andrew Dabb explained in a previous interview. “But it’s also exciting [for] Jensen and us [to have] the opportunity to play around with this new character. It gives some other characters a bit of breathing room in terms of Castiel and Jack, and Mary and Bobby.”

“The hardest thing about a show like this, sometimes, is every year, you have to create the new Big Bad,” Dabb explained. “You have to build that character. You have to build that actor to find a comfort level with the show and everything else. With Jensen playing Michael, there’s none of that. This is an actor who everyone loves, who knows exactly what the show is, who knows exactly who he is, who knows exactly [and] very smartly how to approach this character. So it’s really given us, like instantly, a great bad guy, which is kind of obvious, but it’s something where you’re like, ‘Oh, wow, that’s really, really cool.’”

Beyond the season premiere, Supernatural fans have quite a lot in store, from a slasher movie-inspired episode, to the return of the fan-favorite Wayward Sisters.

“Our hope is, toward the back half of the season, to see everyone together in a plotline that we think dovetails very nicely with our Supernatural storyline for the season.” Dabb said earlier this month. “We’re not, like, taking a detour into Wayward world. [We’re] taking some of those characters who we love so much, and some of the ideas, and folding them into Sam and Dean’s story.”

What do you think of these photos from Supernatural‘s newest season premiere? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Supernatural will return with new episodes on Thursday, October 11th, at 8/7c on The CW.