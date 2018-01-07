CW President Reveals the Future of ‘Supernatural’

It’s safe to say that Supernatural has become one of the mainstays of The CW, with the show currently airing its thirteenth season. And according to network president Mark Pedowitz, the series is showing no sign of slowing down.

During a recent interview with Deadline, Pedowitz was asked about the series’ future, which has become a sort of annual question amongst the network’s viewers. While Pedowitz couldn’t say whether or not the series will be renewed for a 14th season, he hinted that doing so would be a great opportunity.

“Next year would be Supernatural’s 300th episode,” Pedowitz revealed, “which is remarkable.”

Pedowitz also gave a sort of recurring answer about how long Supernatural will last – that it’s entirely dependent on how the show’s stars, Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, want to continue.

“That show will go on as long as it keeps going, the boys keep doing it and the ratings keep holding,” Pedowitz explained.

Considering just how long Supernatural has been on the air, it’s safe to say that the series is taking some creative risks in its upcoming episodes. The midseason premiere is set to serve as a backdoor pilot for the highly-anticipated Wayward Sisters spinoff, and the Scooby Doo crossover episode is coming sometime this year as well. (And of course, talk of a crossover event with Arrow is becoming more and more persistent.)

Supernatural will return from midseason hiatus on Thursday, January 18th, at 8/7c on The CW.