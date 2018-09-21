‘Supernatural’: The Hunt is On in New Season 14 Trailer

The CW has released a brand-new trailer for Supernatural, which features quite a bit of new footage. You can check it out above!

The trailer showcases the sort of new normal that Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles) will be going through in Season 14, with the latter of the two brothers being possessed by Michael. As the series’ cast and crew have revealed, having one of your characters under possession leads to some creative leaps when it comes to writing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s challenging to write episodes without Dean Winchester in them, because he is such a fundamental part of the show.” showrunner Andrew Dabb explained in a previous interview. “But it’s also exciting [for] Jensen and us [to have] the opportunity to play around with this new character. It gives some other characters a bit of breathing room in terms of Castiel and Jack, and Mary and Bobby.”

“The hardest thing about a show like this, sometimes, is every year, you have to create the new Big Bad,” Dabb explained. “You have to build that character. You have to build that actor to find a comfort level with the show and everything else. With Jensen playing Michael, there’s none of that. This is an actor who everyone loves, who knows exactly what the show is, who knows exactly who he is, who knows exactly [and] very smartly how to approach this character. So it’s really given us, like instantly, a great bad guy, which is kind of obvious, but it’s something where you’re like, ‘Oh, wow, that’s really, really cool.’”

Beyond the season premiere, Supernatural fans have quite a lot in store, from a slasher movie-inspired episode, to the return of the fan-favorite Wayward Sisters.

“Our hope is, toward the back half of the season, to see everyone together in a plotline that we think dovetails very nicely with our Supernatural storyline for the season.” Dabb said earlier this month. “We’re not, like, taking a detour into Wayward world. [We’re] taking some of those characters who we love so much, and some of the ideas, and folding them into Sam and Dean’s story.”

What do you think of this new look at Supernatural‘s 14th season? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Supernatural will return with “Stranger in a Strange Land”, which will air on Thursday, October 11th, at 8/7c on The CW.