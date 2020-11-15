Supernatural: The CW Boss Teases Epic Series Finale

✖

This week's penultimate episode of The CW's Supernatural was an eventful one, an episode that for many fans felt like a series ending itself as the Winchester Brother's long battle against God/Chuck came to an end with the brothers getting one over on Chuck with Jack ultimately absorbing God's powers. But while everything seemed to come together with Sam and Dean victorious and Jack on a whole new journey, there's still two more hours left -- the finale episode and a special retrospective on the series. Now The CW president Mark Pedowitz says that the real series finale will still have a lot to satisfy fans of the series and send things off in an epic way.

"You say, 'What can they do for the [series finale]?' and let me tell you: They pull it off. It's great, it's just great," Pedowitz told The Hollywood Reporter (via TVLine). "And to their credit, they gave a great goodbye to their fans at the very end of the show, so kudos to them."

How they say that goodbye is something fans will have to tune in for, but according to series co-showrunner Andrew Dabb, the final episode of Supernatural will be focused on Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) now that the show's larger mythology has been dealt with.

"Everything is pretty mythology-focused up until the finale," co-showrunner Dabb told Entertainment Weekly. "[The finale] is a little bit more of an old-school episode."

"When we were going to shoot the episodes, I did a final re-read and made some final tweaks," Dabb said. "Jared [Padalecki] weighed in and Jensen [Ackles] weighed in, and [co-showrunner] Bob Singer. We just wanted to really make sure it was landing the right way."

You can check out the synopsis for the finale, “Carry On” below.

THE END – After 15 seasons, the longest running sci fi series in the US is coming to an end. Baby, it’s the final ride for saving people and hunting things. The episode was directed by Robert Singer and written by Andrew Dabb.

The Supernatural series finale, "Carry On" airs Thursday, November 19th at 9 p.m. ET. A special retrospective and celebratory episode, "Supernatural: The Long Road Home" precedes the finale at 8 p.m. ET. on The CW.

