Supernatural: Final Season Premiere Synopsis Released

Supernatural is set to take a bow with a twenty-episode final season later this year, and now fans have the first idea of what to expect. On Thursday, The CW released an official synopsis for the show’s final season premiere, which is appropriately titled “Back to the Future”. The Season 15 opener will see Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Castiel (Misha Collins) dealing with the immediate aftermath of the zombie apocalypse God released on Earth, and probably dealing with other drama as well. You can check out the synopsis below.

“THE BEGINNING OF THE END – Picking up here we left off last season, Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Castiel (Misha Collins) are left to defend the world after all the souls in hell have been released and are back on Earth and free to kill again.

John Showalter directed the episode written by Andrew Dabb.”

While it’s unclear exactly how the trio will get out of their zombie problem, it sounds like they will have a pretty emotional task at hand for the remainder of the season.

“God’s been pulling the strings behind the scenes, and now Sam and Dean are really trying to break free for the first time in their lives,” showrunner Andrew Dabb recently said of the Season 15 opener.

The news of Supernatural‘s final season genuinely surprised fans when it was announced earlier this year, which makes this last ride all the more bittersweet.

“Some people were starting to wonder, when is it going to end?” Ackles told ComicBook.com earlier this summer. “That was one thing, in all the different conversations we had, was ‘let’s end it before people stop caring, before people stop pointing it out.’ And so the fact that there’s still a vibrant interest in the show, the audience is still there — we wanted to go out while it was still strong, and I hope we made the right choice.”

“I don’t think we ever want to put pressure on ourselves or make the writing staff put pressure on themselves that we’ve got to one-up it or we’ve got to get bigger,” Ackles explained. “I think it’s quality. It’s quality over quantity, and if we can deliver something heartfelt and meaningful, I think the audience is going to appreciate that more than bigger explosions or more stunt casting. I really think it’s about the depth of the story, the depth of the characters, and how those things marry up.”

Supernatural‘s final season will begin on October 10th at 8/7c on The CW.