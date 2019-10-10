Supernatural Stars Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles and Jeffrey Dean Morgan Get Matching Tattoos

Jeffrey Dean Morgan has had an emotional few days. Not long ago, the actor married longtime girlfriend Hilarie Burton in a quaint ceremony, but that is not all. It turns out The Walking Dead star committed himself to his former Supernatural co-stars, and the trio sealed the deal in a big way.

And how might that be? Well, it turns out Morgan brought out a tattoo artist to his wedding so he could get matching tattoos Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, Morgan took his wedding to the next level when he brought out his former sons from Supernatural. Padalecki and Ackles attended the nuptials before attending the reception, and it seems the trio decided to get matching tattoos along the way. After all, the Supernatural stars are still dressed up for the event, and Morgan is wearing the vest from his wedding suit.

“Me and Hilarie Burton weren’t the only ones joined for life,” the actor posted on Instagram.

“Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles and myself will forever have a bond that is both special and permanent. Love you both dearly.”

Of course, no one should be surprised by this tattoo pact. Morgan starred in the first and second seasons of Supernatural where he played John Winchester, the father of Sam and Dean. The character had a major impact on the show’s direction, and Supernatural honored John by bringing Morgan back for a special episode last year where he reunited with his whole family. Now, it seems these actors have brought their on-screen bonds into their real lives, and fans are feeling all sorts of emotional given how Supernatural‘s final season will premiere later this evening.

If you want to know how the final season of Supernatural will begin, then you can check out the synopsis for its premiere here: “THE BEGINNING OF THE END – Picking up here we left off last season, Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Castiel (Misha Collins) are left to defend the world after all the souls in hell have been released and are back on Earth and free to kill again.” Supernatural will return for its fifteenth and final season on October 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

So, will you be tuning into this final season? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!