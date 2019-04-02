‘Supernatural’ Stars Open Up About Decision to End the Series

Supernatural will end after next season, and instead of giving a statement to Entertainment Weekly or Variety, Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles did what a lot of people probably expected them to do: they made their first substantive comments about the decision at a Supernatural convention in front of fans and friends. The comments came out of VegasCon this past weekend, while much of the press was focused on the dozens of announcements coming out of WonderCon in Anaheim. You can see the video (with a hat tip to the folks over at TV Web) above. The comments begin around the 29-minute mark.

“This was a community decision. The network and the studio did not say, ‘hey, guys, get out of here, you’re done,’” Padelecki told the audience. “It wasn’t an easy decision,” Ackles added. “It was months and months, if not years, of discussion between he and I, between the rest of the cast, between the crew, between our writers, between our producers, between the studio, between the network. Nobody wanted to see this show fizzle out. I think that it was everyone wanting to do the biggest service to the show that we could by going out strong. It just seemed like the writing was kind of on the wall as to when that was happening. Everybody kind of felt that it was coming soon, and so it was just taking that leap of faith of going like, ‘Well guys, let’s get out the paint and paint that finish line because what we’ve accomplished is unlike any other.’”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Are you sad to see Supernatural come to an end? Let us know in the comments! The series airs on Thursday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Star Wars: Episode IX , Avengers: Endgame opening early and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!