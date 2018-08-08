The CW Addresses Possibility of Future ‘Supernatural’ Spinoffs

Supernatural has been a staple of The CW for quite some time, and it sounds like that comes with some complicated side effects.

ComicBook.com was on hand during today’s Television Critics Association panel, where network president Mark Pedowitz briefly spoke about the possibility of a Supernatural spinoff becoming a reality, after previous spinoffs Bloodlines and Wayward Sisters were not picked up by the network. As Pedowitz explained, he’s certainly open to the possibility of a Supernatural spinoff, but the success of the franchise itself may be wrapped up in its two stars.

“We were very happy with the women who were in Wayward Sisters.” Pedowitz explained. “We had only a certain number of slots and it just didn’t get there. If there’s a great idea they want to go forward with, we’re here to listen. [But] Supernatural may be Jared and Jensen and there may not be a franchise beyond that.”

For some fans, this might be a bit of a sour note, especially after the possibility of Wayward Sisters became such a hit with fans. The potential series got a backdoor pilot in Supernatural‘s most recent season, with fans eager to see what would be next for the show’s female-led ensemble. Mere days after not being picked up by The CW, a petition to save the series earned over 50,000 signatures, and fans are still going above and beyond to make their voices heard about the series.

“Selfishly, I’m split,” Jensen Ackles, who stars as Supernatural‘s Dean Winchester, said earlier this year. “I’d love to see these girls go and tell this amazing story, and I’d love to help them do that. But at the same time, I want to keep those characters in our world. I don’t want to let them go; they’re amazing characters. They’re fan favorites and they’re cast favorites, so there’s a reason that they got that opportunity and I think it just goes to show how great they are and how valuable they are to us.”

“I would love to see Wayward go forward, but I also know that there’s a great back-up, which is that all of those characters are alive and well and there’s a place for them in the Supernatural universe.” Misha Collins, who plays Castiel, echoed. “We would love to see any and all of the Wayward Sisters back in action on Supernatural.”

The fourteenth season of Supernatural will debut on Thursday, October 11th at 8/7c on The CW.