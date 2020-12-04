Superstore Ending After Season 6 at NBC: Cast Reacts to Final Season News

Big-box store Cloud 9 is closing its doors, but not everything must go: the stars of Superstore are saying farewell to the NBC comedy before it comes to an end after 113 episodes spanning six seasons. The sitcom, about the employees of a chain megastore managed by Glenn (Mark McKinney) and then Amy (America Ferrera) before her departure earlier this season, will return from its winter hiatus on January 14 and air another 11 episodes ahead of its series finale in the spring. Series stars Colton Dunn, Nichole Sakura, Nico Santos, and Lauren Ash are among the cast members telling viewers to "have a heavenly day" — the store's motto — after NBC handed Superstore its pink slip:

"Superstore will remain to its last day the most amazing show I've had the privilege and opportunity to work on," writes Dunn, who plays sardonic in-store announcer Garrett. "I'm grateful for the cast and crew of amazingly talented and dedicated people. I'm thankful to the fans of the show. You all are amazing! Thanks so much for all the support!"

Acknowledging fans who might be "bummed" by the news, Dunn adds, "Chin up my homies, we still got a few more eps in us. Wow! SIX SEASONS!??! Good run, right? Love you all! Superstore FOREVER!"

Sakura, who plays floor supervisor Cheyenne, writes in her Instagram stories, "Today we found out season 6 will be the last season of @nbcsuperstore. Being apart of a show that went this long has been one of the most unexpected and formative experiences for me."

Sharing a cast photo, Sakura adds, "I am so grateful to our creators, writers, crew, my beloved cast members, and all of YOU who watched! It's been an incredible chapter."

Santos, who plays Cheyenne's best friend Mateo, writes the Superstore cast members "truly are a family," adding: "To be part of a show that didn't squelch, but rather celebrated my identity as a Filipino, LGBTQ immigrant is something that will stay with me forever."

Ash, who plays assistant store manager Dina, tweeted Superstore was "a dream every day."

"I made lifelong friends and helped create a show that I am beyond proud of. I am incredibly sad it's ending but also insanely grateful for all its given me," Ash writes, adding a cloud emoji for "Cloud 9 forever."