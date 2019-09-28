Superstore and Twin Peaks Actor Linda Porter Dies at 86

Industry veteran Linda Porter — an actor over 70 credits to her name — has passed away. She was 86. Porter is likely best known to fans for appearing on NBC’s Superstore as Myrtle Vartanian, a recurring guest star. In total, she appeared in 35 episodes as the Cloud 9 employee. According to a report from Deadline, she had not filmed any scenes for the fifth season of the acclaimed show, which debuted its fifth season Thursday night.

Prior to the NBC sitcom, Porter also recurred on David Lynch’s recent Twin Peaks revival. Other television credits include 2 Broke Girls, Childrens Hospital, Bunheads, The Mindy Project, and The Middle. On the silver screen, Porter appeared in Dude Where’s My Car?, Pee-Wee’s Big Holiday, and Twins amongst others.

Superstore co-stars Ben Feldman and Danny Gura both took to Twitter to remember their recently-departed colleague, each sharing heartwarming posts. “Here’s hoping the angels don’t call cut right away because your best stuff always came at the end. We’ll miss you Linda Porter,” Feldman — who plays Superstore lead Jonah Simms —tweeted Friday evening.

Here’s hoping the angels don’t call cut right away because your best stuff always came at the end. We’ll miss you Linda Porter. pic.twitter.com/bcdkZtUnXq — Ben Feldman (@WhosBenFeldman) September 27, 2019

Gura also shared a picture of himself with Porter, saying “we lost a good one.”

We lost a good one. R.I.P. Linda Porter, who was always smiling and always brightened up the Superstore set. This is a hard one. You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/qfHT5DrG2i — Danny Gura (@DannyGura) September 27, 2019

