Netflix's All-Time Top 10 Shake-up: The Night Agent Surpasses The Witcher

Believe it or not, Netflix just released one of its biggest TV shows of all time last month. The Night Agent, an FBI thriller based on Matthew Quirk's bestselling novel, debuted on Netflix in March and immediately became a massive hit for the streamer. Despite not featuring any high-profile stars, word of mouth and great reviews quickly made The Night Agent Netflix's buzziest new title. Now, less than a month later, the series has established itself as one of the most popular Netflix has ever had.

The Night Agent has been steadily climbing Netflix's All-Time Top 10 TV list, which measures the hours viewed in the first 28 days of a TV season after its release. It hasn't been 28 days for The Night Agent just yet, but the show's debut season is already the sixth-most watched TV season for Netflix.

This week's updated Netflix Top 10 list sees The Night Agent climb to sixth all-time, with more than 605 million hours viewed. The numbers over the last week helped The Night Agent surpass the first season of The Witcher, the fifth season of Lucifer, and Stranger Things 3. The Night Agent sits just behind the first two seasons of Bridgerton, and it isn't unrealistic to think it could jump into the top five as its 28-day window closes in the coming days.

The Night Agent Season 2

Netflix has already renewed The Night Agent for a second season, which shouldn't come as much of a surprise at this point. Creator and executive producer Shawn Ryan recently spoke with ComicBook.com about what fans can expect from Season 2.

"So one thing I will tell you about Season 2 is it does not take place in the DC area, which is where Season 1 took place," the producer said. "So we'll be in a different part of the world exploring different characters than we had in Season 1. And we're determining who from Season 1 might appear in Season 2. But essentially we're going to be telling a whole brand new story, which is exciting and scary. And with the high bar that Season 1 set for audience expectations, we feel that pressure too. And so we're just going to do our best to tell a story that feels within The Night Agent universe, but that feels new, fresh, and exciting."